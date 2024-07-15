IT Security Officer
2024-07-15
We offer As a team member of the Cyber Security, Risk and Compliance Team within Stena Group IT you will be supporting and guiding our local heroes that make up the entrepreneurial Stena business. You will help us balance the risks in a rapid development of connected systems as a coach, sounding board and expert of IT Security. While doing this, you will be a part of a caring culture within the security- and business teams where you will be influencing and inspiring business product owners and other stakeholders where security features also can be business opportunities.
More specifically, your role will be to develop IT security procedures and conduct threat prevention strategies. You will also be responsible for reviewing IT architecture and support new projects with security design and requirements. Apart from that, you will drive threat, risk and compliance management for information technology in Stena Business units, following a wide range of different regulations.
Last but not least, you will meet, collaborate and have fun with your colleagues at Stena!
About you At Stena Group IT your personality matters as much as how good you are at what you do. We are looking for you with sufficient skills to develop a product and with the ability to both build and nurture relationships across the business and provide strategic support in your area of expertise.
We believe that you are a person who gets energy from applying your expertise in a variety of situations, as we have many different projects and stakeholders. Maybe you seek an employment within one company but still want to work with the latest in IT security in a variety of industries, such as retail, property technology, vessel- and harbour IT or wind turbines.
You probably have experiences from different types of platforms, both on-prem and hybrid cloud, with good knowledge about reference architectures and a risk-based approach to design and solutioning. You are familiar with security architecture guidelines from areas such as GDPR, ISO-27001, PCI DSS, OWASP, CSA or CIS Controls. Your daily languages will be Swedish and English.About us Stena Group IT plays a vital part in driving digital transformation within our different business areas - from ferry operations, shipping, and offshore drilling, to property, finance and new businesses. This, together with our strong entrepreneurial culture, offers each employee the opportunity to make a difference and the possibility to continuously develop, learn and face exciting new challenges. Our promise to you is that working at Stena AB Group means having fun and a great opportunity to constantly learn. It is also a safe and stable workplace providing a great work-life balance. We are committed to maintaining and developing a sustainable working environment, that gives equal opportunities to everyone. We embrace equality, diversity and inclusion - and welcome all applicants.
Read more about STENA Group IT: Not just a global Shipping company
Questions About the position: please contact Fredrik Pihl, Team Lead Cyber Security, Risk and Compliance, fredrik.pihl@stena.com
About the process: please contact Richard Svarre, HR Business Partner, richard.svarre@stena.com
