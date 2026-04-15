IT Risk Project Assistant
Incluso AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Project Assistant for a company in Stockholm. Start is in May, 7-month limited contract to begin with.
We are seeking a strong execution lead to drive and deliver an information security project and support with other related compliance areas. The role requires hands-on drivership - both strategic and operatoinal, proactive risk oversight, and close coordination across stakeholders to ensure milestones, mitigation actions, and timelines are met.
The role will be responsible for overseeing delivery, managing risks and financials, and acting as a central point of coordination between PMOs, workstream leads, and senior stakeholders.
Key Responsibilities
• Own and drive the full project scope and objectives
• Define, monitor, and track key risk indicators and mitigation actions
• Identify key stakeholders and manage clear, timely, and effective communication
• Work closely with project PMOs and workstream leads to ensure coordinated delivery
• Provide guidance and input to resources to support high-quality deliverables
• Develop and maintain realistic timelines and delivery plans
• Maintain end-to-end oversight of project progress, dependencies, and milestones
• Track and manage project financials, including budget oversight
• Create, maintain, and govern project plans and execution artefacts
• Prepare regular progress updates and formal reporting for senior management
• Create executive-ready materials, including presentation slides and Excel-based status, risk, and financial reports
• Manage escalations and resolve issues on behalf of stakeholders
• Proactively engage stakeholders to identify risks early and problem-solve to avoid delivery delays
Profile We Are Looking For
• Strong execution mindset with the ability to drive progress in complex environments
• Proven experience in project delivery, reporting, and stakeholder management
• Comfortable preparing and presenting clear updates to senior management
• Strong skills in PowerPoint and Excel for executive and operational reporting
• Structured, proactive, and solution-oriented approach
• Experience in ICT compliance or risk-driven projects is a strong advantage
This role requires fluency in English, both written and spoken.
This is a full-time consultant position in Stockholm through Incluso. Start is in May, 7-month limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Stockholm.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7572081-1948130". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Gamla Brogatan 32 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9856083