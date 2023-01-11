IT Project Manager
NXT Interim Stockholm AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-01-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NXT Interim Stockholm AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Sollentuna
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
IT Project Manager
"Do you want to play a central role in our exciting and transformational journey to become the most data driven bank in the world?"
We are an IT company with a banking license
The banking sector is undergoing fundamental change with digitalization, new technology and regulatory framework that is continuously transforming our business. As the financial landscape is changing, our client is shifting from business-driven IT, to an IT-driven business. The IT-development is run in shorter sprints using agile ways of working, ensuring fast delivery and value in line with customer and business needs. Teamwork, collaboration and leadership is a crucial part of the way business is run at the client, and they believe that is the key for high performing teams.
The company is a place for people who want to grow and develop. They provide scope for development, and they always want their consultants to feel valued, included and be engaged.
Project and role description
Your responsibility will be to investigate and evaluate how to future proof client 's core network and how to establish a multi-cloud environment and connectivity. In this initiative there is a need to investigate, analyse and design together with specialists and stakeholders.
* Future Proof the Core network to ensure capacity stability
* LCM Central facilities
• Enable international site cloud transformation
• Local breakouts for all sites SD-WAN solution - Investigation
*Establish Appver connectivity to Azure GCP
*Always verify - system to system communication
*Enable the business transformation to Managed Public Cloud SaaS by providing connectivity network services across the IT landscape
• Direct Connect (AWS), Express Route (Azure) - requirements gathering from stakeholders
* Control Plane - analyse, investigate, and establish
* Landing Zones in cloud (VPC) - workshop and analysis
• Always verify - conditional access for hosting
• Segmentation principles for network, security, and applications
• Drive the competence shift required to support future way of working
Technical and Personal Competences:
You need to be an experienced IT project and/or program manager with technical background that previously have managed larger initiatives. Knowledge related to network and cloud connectivity and experience from larger IT infrastructure architecture is a requirement.
You should also have experience from working with complex matters and mediating between stakeholders.
Language
Fluent Swedish is a requirement aswell as excellent communicative skills in English. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NXT Interim Stockholm AB
(org.nr 559277-4078), http://nxtinterim.se/ Kontakt
Agne Ottosson agne.ottosson@nxtinterim.se Jobbnummer
7333330