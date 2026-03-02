IT/OT Engineer
2026-03-02
The Opportunity
We are looking for a talented IT/OT Engineer to contribute to an IT/OT transformation team. Helping the organization "going from project to product". Currently we are 8 engineers in the team and are looking to expand this rapidly to about 18 engineers in a year. Together as a team we will develop system solutions that our project team uses for end customer projects. Do you want to develop services and solutions? Then this job is for you!
"This is a unique opportunity to be part of a growing team that's set to transform how we work-by developing smart, scalable system solutions that reduce lead times in production and make our project teams more effective. You'll be working at the intersection of IT and OT, solving real challenges and helping drive operational excellence.
As one of the early team members, you'll play a key role not just in what we build, but in how we work. There's plenty of room for innovation, collaboration, and professional growth. If you're ready to take on a new challenge, bring fresh ideas, and help shape the future of our operations-we'd love to hear from you." - Micael Nyström, Team Manager, System Solutions IT/OT System
How you'll make an impact
You will be, as a team member, responsible for developing (and maintaining) new services/solutions to shorten project lead times.
Giving support to colleagues regarding above mentioned solutions.
Upon level of experience, mentoring junior associates and driving knowledge-sharing initiatives
Upon level of experience, actively contributing to identifying and capturing opportunities for improvement
Your background
You have at least a university degree in Engineering, or equivalent experience from a comparable position
You are skilled in VMware (vSphere, ESXi and vCenter), Hyper V, Storage and Windows Server.
You have good knowledge in another virtualization platform; KVM, Xen, Open Stack etc.
You have knowledge about Microsoft Azure and hybrid solutions cloud/on-prem.
You have great self-management skills and can drive your on work to align with team goals.
You are comfortable scripting in PowerShell and/or Python and maybe done some automation in Ansible.
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply now! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
This position is based in Ludvika and might require a background check to be conducted. We are hiring for multiple positions
Recruiting Manager Micael Nystrom, micael.nystrom@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Micael Nystrom, micael.nystrom@hitachienergy.com, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Kevin Galloway, Kevin.galloway@hitachienergy.com
