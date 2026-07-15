IT & Software Engineer
Enginzyme AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Solna Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Solna
2026-07-15
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
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, Stockholm
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At Enginzyme, we're pioneering biomanufacturing by combining the power of enzymes, process engineering, and an automated smart lab. We are seeking an IT & Software Engineer to join our team with a 50/50 split in maintaining our IT infrastructure and developing the software that powers our smart lab and data pipelines.
The role has a natural home in two parts of the company. On the IT side, you'll work closely with Operations, keeping our systems secure, reliable, and fit for purpose. On the software side, you'll be embedded in R&D, building the smart lab and tools that turn operational data into insight researchers can act on. We've deliberately built a lean, largely self-hosted IT system with minimal reliance on cloud and SaaS. It's a considered choice as we value the control, simplicity, and predictability it gives us. We're looking for someone who'll appreciate working within that framework rather than an over-reliance on external tools.
You will work closely with colleagues in biochemistry, process engineering, lab automation, and operations in a collaborative environment. This is a hands-on, multidisciplinary role suited to someone who enjoys solving technical problems across the whole stack. From provisioning hardware and managing networks to designing clean, dependable data pipelines.
If you want to use your expertise in tech to help the global transition toward sustainable, bio-based solutions, this is your next challenge. Note: the role is situated on site at our office in Solna, Stockholm and a valid Swedish work permit is required.
Responsibilities
IT
Maintain onsite server and core IT tools with a focus on reliability and uptime
Handle company networking, from day-to-day basics through more advanced configuration (VLANs, firewalls, and routing as needed)
Administer SaaS accounts
Help maintain good security hygiene across the company
Support updates and upgrades to existing lab desktop PCs
Software Development
Design, build, and maintain data pipelines to support the transformation of experimental data to information
Develop and support software for our smart lab from integrating instruments and capturing data to automating workflows
Write maintainable, tested code and own features from specification through deployment
Work with stakeholders to turn lab and operational needs into working tools
Requirements
MSc in Computer Science, closely related field, or equivalent demonstrable experience
3+ years working experience with Python, preferably within data analytics
Proven experience working with and maintaining Linux-based machines
Database experience (PostgreSQL, MySQL, time-series databases, etc.)
Experience using Docker to run self-hosted/on-prem infrastructure
Fundamental understanding of basic networking
Familiarity with the current state of AI for software development
Comfortable working independently across a broad range of problems and switching context between operational and development work
Solid grip on working with git in a team environment
Meritorious Skills
Experience working in a scientific lab is highly valued
Sys-admin work experience
Experience with C or C++
Experience with Grafana, Plotly, or other visualisation software
Experience with Benchling or other lab data management software
Experience integrating lab instruments, IoT, or hardware via APIs/serial/automation
Cloud experience (Google/Cloudflare)
About you
You're able to work independently, owning a large portion of your work whilst collaborating with stakeholders and team mates to make key decisions
You thrive in a small company environment where priorities shift and you'll help define requirements as you go
You're pragmatic and resourceful, favouring robust solutions over the latest tech stack
You take security and good practice seriously, given the trust the role carries
You can explain technical things clearly to non-technical colleagues and turn their needs into working tools
Good grip on the English language.
If this describes you, you will be an excellent fit for our team. We understand that you might not feel like you 'check all the boxes' as you read this job description. However, if this role excites you and makes you eager to learn, we encourage you to apply regardless.
About us/Why Join
We are a friendly, multi-cultural, tight-knit group employing 30+ people from more than 15 different countries
Join a fast-moving, collaborative, and multidisciplinary team shaping the future of industrial biotech
Work in an environment where you are free and encouraged to learn, grow, and take ownership
Join a small team of passionate developers with regular company events
The opportunity to work across a wide range of R&D projects
The company expects to grow over the coming years, so will the stakeholders in their responsibilities and exposure to new challenges
Please ensure your application is submitted in English by 23:59 (CEST) on 2nd of August 2026.
Applications received through channels other than the official application form will not be considered. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare EnginZyme AB
(org.nr 556965-8494)
Tomtebodavägen 6 (visa karta
)
171 65 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Enginzyme AB Jobbnummer
10003502