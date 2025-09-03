IT Category Manager
Are you passionate about shaping IT procurement strategies and driving cost-effective solutions across a global organization? ASSA ABLOY Group is looking for an experienced IT Category Manager to join our team in Stockholm.
In this key role, you'll lead procurement activities across a wide range of IT categories, collaborate with senior internal stakeholders, and optimize supplier relationships to deliver cost savings, compliance, and operational excellence worldwide. This is an exciting opportunity to thrive in a collaborative, innovative culture that empowers you to build a career to be proud of.
What you will do as our IT Category Manager
As an IT Category Manager, you will take the lead in defining and implementing category strategies for IT procurement, ensuring that we select the right suppliers and maximize value for the business. You'll work closely with stakeholders across divisions including the Group CIO, Divisional IT Directors, and other senior leaders providing fact-based insights to guide supplier selection, cost-saving initiatives, and category development.
You would also:
Execute and negotiate commercial terms with suppliers, securing competitive pricing, favorable conditions, and sustainable long-term partnerships.
Develop and implement KPIs for the IT category (Spend development, Savings, Cost Avoidance, Payment Terms, Contract Coverage, Code of Conduct, Project Pipeline, etc.).
Manage contracts for group-wide IT infrastructure, hardware, software, cloud services, and networks, ensuring they meet business requirements and compliance standards.
Improve routines, processes, and best practices for the IT category and contribute actively to the development initiatives.
Support vendor management within the IT function and drive supplier performance and development.
The skills and experience you need
We are looking for someone who has:
8+ years of experience in procurement/category management, with at least 5 years focused on IT procurement at a senior level.
Proven track record in delivering cost savings, compliance, and performance improvements in complex, international organizations.
Solid experience across multiple IT categories, including hardware, software, cloud, infrastructure, networking, and IT services.
Strong stakeholder management skills, with the ability to influence senior leaders and align diverse business needs.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
Excellent negotiation, analytical, and presentation skills, with the ability to create and manage KPIs.
The ideal candidate is a strategic, consultative, and data-driven problem solver who thrives in cross-functional, global environments, as well as being comfortable balancing high-level strategic work with hands-on sourcing and contract execution.
What we offer
We're passionate about providing amazing opportunities and benefits, so you can continue and progress a lifelong career with us - here's what we have to offer:
Learning and career development opportunities, whether it's online learning, management training or enhancing your skills.
A competitive salary
Hybrid model of working
Stable employment in a friendly international atmosphere
We review applications regularly, so don't wait.
We are building diverse and inclusive teams and encourage applications from all who can envision themselves working with us.
To ensure that your personal information is secure, we do not review any applications sent via email or post. If you have any questions about the role or the process, please send an email to Khalil Kabakibi, Talent Acquisition Business Partner, at Khalil.kabakibi@assaabloy.com
.
Let's together create a safer and more open world!
