IT Auditor
Volvo Business Services AB / Ekonomijobb / Göteborg Visa alla ekonomijobb i Göteborg
2022-12-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
A gate to a successful industry leader in Commercial vehicles and Construction Equipment!
Are you curious and want to embark on a path of discovery? Does the opportunity to work in a global function as a platform to enter the Volvo Group excite you?
Then look no further, here is a great opportunity coming your way.
You will be part of an unprecedented transformation journey. The Automotive industry is facing significant changes and Volvo Group is in the lead and committed to an ambitious sustainability agenda. You will from the get-go be part of and have a rare opportunity to influence the most significant transformation we will ever go through, forming and transforming the future of the business!
This rare position will provide you with a deeper, cross business understanding, preparing for a senior future role within the business.
Whom you will work with
You will join our HQ office in Gothenburg to work in a global team, directly with all our business areas, truck divisions and group functions. Our team is diverse, multilingual, and future oriented!
In this role, you will help professionalize the Volvo Group in the various business practices across the company.
It provides unique networking opportunities. Carrying out audits across the Group and geographies gives you a unique opportunity to gradually build and connect to a vast professional network, making you a better-known professional by Senior Management, supporting your career development within the Volvo Group.
How are we positioned in the company?
Group Internal Audit reports to the Board of Directors and Executive management and is dedicated to:
Provide the Board & Executive Management with an independent, objective and risk-based assurance on the effectiveness of governance, risk management and control processes.
Provide independent and objective advice and insights to deliver visible value to the business, improving the company's organization and strengthening its internal control.
We are now searching for an IT Auditor to join our team. In this role, you will be responsible for managing the audit and advisory activities across the VG organization and addressing IT/Information Security risks within the VG businesses. Audit engagements are in both IT and information security domains.
What will your contribution and responsibilities be?
Contribute to the Internal Audit function and activities for your specific expertise, in preparation of the annual audit plan, including risk assessment process.
Hands-on and participation in preparation, execution, and reporting on (IT) audit projects and related procedures.
Provide relevant audit recommendations and obtain management's buy-in through appropriate action plans and perform monitoring on follow up.
Provide training and create awareness on specific topics, e.g.: cybersecurity, IT general controls, tools, frameworks, and best practices.
Provide insights on evolving risks and opportunities to management and key developments in your area of expertise.
Which profiles are we looking for?
5-10 years of experience in digital and IT with a strong expertise in information/cyber security.
Genuine interest and proven track record in technology and information/cyber security
Outstanding business acumen
Excellent understanding of relevant industry standards (e.g., ISO27001, COSO, COBIT, ITIL, NIST), best practices and methodologies to address these requirements
Experience with data analytics/business intelligence tools e.g.: Power BI, Qlik, SQL, Python.
Good project management skills.
Detailed oriented while not losing sight of the big picture.
Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to build strong relationships with internal stakeholders, executives, and teams in a multicultural and global environment.
Swedish resident with valid work permit
Excellent written and verbal English communication skills.
Not afraid to challenge and question stakeholders (regardless of level) in a constructive manner always keeping Volvo Group's best interest in mind.
CISA, CIA, CISSP, CISM or CIPP certification is a plus.
For further information, please contact:
Marcin Nizinski, IT Audit Director, AB Volvo, mobile +46 73 902 88 43
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
7261247