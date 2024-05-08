IT Associate
Are you looking for a great start to your career in technology and business? Do you enjoy helping others, solving problems, and optimizing office IT in a fast-paced, professional environment? Then you could be our clients new IT Associate for 5-6 months starting from August to December 2024.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our clients technology group collaboratively delivers the latest digital technologies that enable their consultants to lead and their business to grow. For their IT jobs, they seek individuals with expertise in the areas of IT infrastructure, application development, business systems, collaborative and social technologies, information security, and project leadership.
You are offered
Working with problems of varying complexity in a dynamic, international workplace means you'll learn fast. If you spot an opportunity to develop further in a particular area, you can count on your team to back you. That goes for your ideas for optimizing areas of our office IT setup, too. If your ideas prove to have merit, you could even see yourself in charge of implementing them across all our Nordic offices.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Assist the Information Technology department with all aspects of office technologies.
• Admin tasks, IT office/storage upkeep, setup, service and maintenance of computers, host new user introductions, user support, video conferencing systems, printers, AV equipment, mobile devices (iOS)
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You who has completed a relevant IT technical degree or course
• English proficiency, as the business language is English
• You who are understanding the importance of working within established procedures and being a reliable, respectful, and cooperative team member
• You with flexibility within your team, which will consist of yourself and 2 others locally.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience from a similar job
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
You have a service-minded, approachable, and friendly personality. You are good at listening, responsive, and you remain patient and calm in all situations. You don't mind explaining something twice. Your priority is providing excellent service and understanding what the problem is, so you can set about finding a solution. This position also requires you to be extremely organized.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
