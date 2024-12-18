IP Paralegal
2024-12-18
IP Paralegal
Scania is a world leading provider of transport solutions, including trucks and buses for heavy transport applications combined with an extensive product-related service offering. Scania has 58,000 employees in more than 100 countries. Together with partners and customers Scania is driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system.
Scania's culture is characterized by willingness to improve, openness and respect for the individual. Scania celebrates differences and cares deeply about diversity and inclusion. You come as you are, and you develop for the future on your journey with Scania.
This is what we offer
We offer being part of this important transformation to sustainable transport and being part of Scania Group IP department, a team of highly skilled colleagues who take pride in providing high quality service within their fields and to facilitate this we offer continuous training and personal development both in IP, Scania 's products and areas related to Scania's ways of working. You will also work closely with our IP colleagues within the TRATON Group.
As one of our team members is moving on we are strengthening our team with another IP paralegal.
Today we have a great team of 17 Patent attorneys and Paralegals at the Group IP Department. Our office is located at Scania Technical Centre in Södertälje. The commute from Stockholm is easy with our own commuter bus departing from Cityterminalen and Liljeholmen. We also offer a hybrid working model.
Job responsibilities
As a IP Paralegal, you have the opportunity to work with a wide variety of tasks within the IP area as well as to develop and influence the administrative processes, all within a great team.
Main tasks:
Responsible for the formalities connected to filing and prosecution of IP (mainly patents) in multiple jurisdictions
Handling docketing of IP cases in close co-operation with Patent Attorneys and external Agents
Manage assignments, power of attorneys and other legal documents
Monitor due dates and provide timely reminders to responsible attorneys
Manage report of inventions and payment of inventor remuneration
Work with the IP management system to improve functionalities and create reports
Proactively work to improve IP related administrative routines
Support the IP team with various administrative tasks
Handle deposits accounts and invoices
What you will contribute with
We are looking for a IP paralegal with at least 5 years' experience as a patent paralegal, in industry or at an IP firm. You have a good working knowledge of IP management systems, as well as Microsoft Office and online filing tools. Previous experience with the IP management system Memotech is a merit. Since most of our correspondence is in English and Swedish, you must be proficient in this in writing as well as speaking.
You are service minded and well organized with attention to details. You have a mindset to improve the ways of working, with customer focus. You are a team player with the ability to work independently. Working in a fast-paced environment, with multi-tasking skills, is something you like and are comfortable with.
You find it easy to interact with others but are also comfortable processing tasks on your own. You must be open for new ideas and willing to change the way things are done.
Interested?
If you are interested of joining our team and want to know more, please contact Annika Ahling (Head of Patents and Design Administration) at +46855350351, or Christer Falk (Head of Group IP Department) at +46855383109.
Application
Apply no later than January 10, 2025. We are looking forward to receiving your application, which should comprise a personal letter, CV and copies of any certificates. Interviews will be conducted after this date.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-10
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9067364