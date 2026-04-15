IoT Data Engineer (Azure) to Wallenius Wilhelmsen
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2026-04-15
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IoT Data Engineer (Azure) to Wallenius Wilhelmsen
IoT Data Engineer (Azure) - Vessel & Sensor Data
Wallenius Wilhelmsen | Oslo or Göteborg |
At Wallenius Wilhelmsen, they don't just move vehicles across the world, but are transforming how global shipping operates. With a clear ambition to become carbon-neutral by 2040, data is at the heart of everything they do.
Now, on behalf of Wallenius Wilhelmsen, we're looking for an IoT Data Engineer with experience in Azure and data pipelines who wants to turn complex vessel and sensor data into insights that make a real impact.
Why this role matters
Every vessel in the global fleet generates large volumes of high-frequency IoT and telemetry data, from fuel consumption to performance and environmental impact.
Today, that data holds untapped potential.
Your mission is to structure, connect and scale this data so it can be used in real-world decision-making.
You will build the foundation for how data is used across the operations, enabling smarter decisions, improved vessel performance and reduced emissions.
What you will do
You will take ownership of how vessel data is transformed into reliable and scalable data products:
• Build and maintain data pipelines for high-frequency IoT and telemetry data
• Work with Azure cloud and IoT platforms to structure and process data
• Combine sensor data with vessel and operational data (metadata)
• Ensure data quality through validation, cleaning and standardization
• Create scalable and well-documented data products
• Enable data for analytics, applications and decision-making
• Develop integrations between systems (APIs, cloud-to-cloud)
• Contribute to improving our data architecture and cloud environment
What you bring
We're not looking to tick every single box, but you likely have:
• Experience as a Data Engineer, preferably working with Azure
• Hands-on experience building and maintaining data pipelines (industrial data)
• Experience working with IoT, telemetry or streaming data
• Understanding of data architecture, data models and data governance
• Experience working in cloud environments (Azure or similar)
• Ability to make data usable for both technical and business stakeholders
• A mindset focused on data quality, structure and scalability
Experience from shipping, logistics or other industrial environments is a plus.
Why join Wallenius Wilhelmsen
This is a role where your work will have a clear and visible impact on real operations. You won't just build data for dashboards, but you will help shape how vessel performance is understood, improved and scaled across a global organization. As part of a company driving the green transition in shipping, you will work with modern Azure-based platforms and IoT data in an environment focused on innovation, collaboration and continuous improvement.
About Wallenius Wilhelmsen
Wallenius Wilhelmsen is a global leader in roll-on/roll-off shipping and vehicle logistics, operating across six continents with ~9,500 employees.
With innovation and sustainability at our core, we are building the next generation of shipping, powered by data and technology.
Location
The position is based in Oslo (Lysaker, Norway) or Göteborg (Sweden), with flexible hybrid working conditions.
How to Apply
In this recruitment, Wallenius Wilhelmsen partners with Embedded Skills.
For questions, contact: Iréne Nilssonirene.nilsson@embeddedskills.se
| +46 73 7140860
Apply as soon as possible, selection is ongoing. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Via länken
E-post: irene.nilsson@embeddedskills.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Embedded Skills United AB
(org.nr 559016-8547), https://embeddedskills.se/jobbannons-iot-engineer-azure Jobbnummer
9855322