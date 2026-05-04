iOS Developer
Techrytera AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-05-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Techrytera AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Falun
eller i hela Sverige
About us At Techrytera AB, recruitment starts with you. We are a staffing and recruitment company with deep expertise and a clear focus on IT and Engineering. With our industry knowledge and close dialogue with both candidates and clients, we create precise matches where the right skills meet the right needs.
We believe that a truly great match is not just about a job description - it's about your experience, your potential, and what you genuinely want to develop in. That's why we always focus on the individual. By understanding your background, motivations, and ambitions, we can connect you with assignments and roles at our clients where you have the right conditions to grow and make an impact.
Our goal is to build long-term and meaningful collaborations - for both you as a candidate and for our clients.
Job Description What You'll Do:
As an iOS developer in our Onboarding product team, you will:
• Discover and deliver mobile application experiences in an empowered, cross-functional product team
• Shape the first-time user experience in our app - ensuring new customers connect their car, enable key functionality (digital key, internet contracts), and get started quickly
• Design and build applications for the iOS platform with focus on performance, quality and responsiveness
• Rapid prototyping of new concepts alongside regular product development
• Collaborate closely with Android, iOS and backend engineers to define, design and ship new features
• Maintain code quality - fix bugs, uphold code standards, and drive automatization
• End-to-end ownership - test in-car, coordinate with backend partners, and ensure a smooth onboarding flow from app to vehicle
You'll be based in Stockholm at our Software Technology Centre, with close collaboration with teams in Gothenburg and Lund.
Skills & Requirements
Must have
• Deep iOS expertise - Swift, SwiftUI
• Strong testing discipline - unit and integration testing; you write readable, maintainable, and testable code
• Agile experience - comfortable with modern software tech company practices and iterative delivery
• UX passion - drive to create delightful user experiences
• Collaboration skills - open communicator, eager to help and equally comfortable asking for help
What we value
• Curiosity and a drive to push barriers
• Ability to build relationships quickly across teams and cultures
• Compassion, positive attitude and empathy - contributing to a safe, inclusive team environment Application
When you apply through Techrytera AB, you're not just applying for a job - you're starting a dialogue about your career path. We want to get to know you, your experience, and your ambitions so that we can match you with the right opportunities at our clients.
Does this sound interesting? Submit your application or get in touch with us to learn more. We look forward to discovering the next step in your career together with you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7677558-1980477". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Techrytera AB
(org.nr 559568-3623), https://www.techrytera.se
Sveavägen 137 (visa karta
)
113 46 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9890675