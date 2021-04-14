Investment Manager Solar - Alight AB - Bankjobb i Stockholm

Alight AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm2021-04-14ROLE OBJECTIVEManage investment processes for Alight's investments in solar and storage projectsStrengthen Alight's investment capabilities (team, tools, processes)Support CEO and CFO in raising equity and debt for future investment vehiclesACTIVITIES IN THE ROLEManage the process of creating and evaluating investment opportunities, preparing for decisions in investment committee and executing transactionsTwo main categories of investment opportunities:Projects originated/developed by Alight team (majority of projects today)Acquisitions of projects from other developers (expected to increase in importance going forward)Investing in projects originated/developed by other developers includes building a network of developers and advisors, setting up a process for screening and an acquisition play bookInvesting in projects originated/developed by Alight team requires close collaboration with site development team (responsible for green field development of sites) and sales team (responsible for origination of PPAs) throughout the development cycleBuilding and training investment team, including recruiting new talent as requiredManage and develop tools, documents and processes used in the investment team2021-04-14Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30Alight ABTulegatan 1111386 Stockholm5692439