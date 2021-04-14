Investment Manager Solar - Alight AB - Bankjobb i Stockholm
Investment Manager Solar
Alight AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-14
ROLE OBJECTIVE
Manage investment processes for Alight's investments in solar and storage projects
Strengthen Alight's investment capabilities (team, tools, processes)
Support CEO and CFO in raising equity and debt for future investment vehicles
ACTIVITIES IN THE ROLE
Manage the process of creating and evaluating investment opportunities, preparing for decisions in investment committee and executing transactions
Two main categories of investment opportunities:
Projects originated/developed by Alight team (majority of projects today)
Acquisitions of projects from other developers (expected to increase in importance going forward)
Investing in projects originated/developed by other developers includes building a network of developers and advisors, setting up a process for screening and an acquisition play book
Investing in projects originated/developed by Alight team requires close collaboration with site development team (responsible for green field development of sites) and sales team (responsible for origination of PPAs) throughout the development cycle
Building and training investment team, including recruiting new talent as required
Manage and develop tools, documents and processes used in the investment team
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-14
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30
Adress
Alight AB
Tulegatan 11
11386 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5692439
