Interpreter/Secretary
Indiska Ambassaden / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Indiska Ambassaden i Stockholm
Qualification: University graduate with a good command of spoken and written English and Swedish, strong communication skills, and proficient in managing and handling social media content and posts.
Description of Duties: Translation from Swedish to English and vice versa; management of social media platforms; administrative work; and any other official duties assigned from time to time.
Working Hours: This is a full-time position, with working hours from 09:00 to 17:30, Monday to Friday. The selected candidate should be willing and able to perform duties during evenings and weekends, if required.
The applicant must carry a valid work permit. Embassy does not sponsor any kind of Work visa.
Pay scale: Starting SEK 25,500 per month excluding social security contribution
Interested candidates may submit a detailed resume in English with contact address, email and telephone number on or before 26 May 2026 at the email address: admn1.stockholm@mea.gov.in
Shortlisted candidates will be called for a written test and interview. The selected candidates will be required to join duty immediately. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-26
E-post: admn1.stockholm@mea.gov.in Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Indiska Ambassaden
Kornhamnstorg 4 (visa karta
)
111 27 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9950483