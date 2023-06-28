Internship S&T
2023-06-28
About this opportunity
At Standards & Technology, our aim is to lead the research for the next generations of communication systems like 6G and beyond! Our focus includes Advanced Antenna Systems and Radio Hardware Technology. We are combining theoretical studies with more practical proof-of-concepts to deliver pioneering and extraordinary technology. We are now looking for a Internship Researcher to empower our team in Advanced antenna systems to secure technology leadership.
What you will do
The program will focus on developing your skills as a technical leader from various perspectives, such as people, research and technology leadership. During the program you will be mentored by one of our leaders and attend several learning modules, both online and on site. In addition, your first rotation will include:
Improving radio performance for next generations of networks by performing, documenting and communicating research studies in the area of signal processing techniques and algorithms, and explore AI/machine learning usability
Supplying Ericsson technology strategy for advanced antenna systems
Represent Ericsson externally, such as standardization, university collaborations, and engaging with customers
Presenting prototypes, concept demonstrations and publications
Develop research strategies, along with introducing the solutions into product development
Be a motivator for change and improvement by engaging with people in different parts of the organization
You will bring
Joining the team will offer you a fun and challenging environment where you can grow and inspire your colleagues to further growth. We believe you can challenge us in who we're looking for and have a motivation and interest in working in a research area within our industry, ideally with ability to acquire new knowledge and apply it in your work and further development.
In addition, we believe you have;
MSc or PhD in Signal processing domain or equivalent field
Ability to formulate problems and prioritize activities to reach solutions both independently and in teams
A global attitude and willingness to relocate internationally
Interest in applying expertise and technology with the ability to think creatively and be well adapted to change
Ability to develop and drive new ways of working, to produce research results in a more efficient way
Solid networking, collaboration and communication skills and proficiency in English
Be the one who did. Find out more about our Early Career program, what the alumni's are up to now and how the program can transform your career at www.ericsson.com/ecp
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
The selection and interview process are ongoing. Therefore, send in your application in English as soon as possible.
If you have any further questions, please contact us:
Recruiter: Victoria Halvardsson (victoria.halvardsson@ericsson.com

Location: Stockholm, Sweden.
Please note that we do not accept applications sent via e-mail.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we nurture it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Sweden : Stockholm : Stockholm
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-08
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
Torshamnsgatan 23
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
