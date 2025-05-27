Internship in Project Purchasing Engineering
2025-05-27
Company Description
Welcome to a world, where your ideas lead to something big. Welcome to Bosch!
Bosch Thermoteknik AB in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells heat pumps for the European market. We are approximately 650 employees and form part of the large Bosch Group, which consists of approximately 417,000 employees worldwide.
We work with sustainable simplification of everyday life where the focus is on the environment, innovation, and development. In Tranås there is a production unit and a competence and development center. The heat pumps we manufacture draw energy from different sources - the mountain, the water, or the air. We work to constantly be at the forefront and contribute to sustainable energy and a better environment with the goal of creating a simplified everyday life for our customers. In short, we create technology that is "Invented for life".
Job Description
Your contribution to something big
During your full-time internship you will have the opportunity to work with Project Purchasing team. This offers a broad workload and a lot of different insights.
You will be supporting the Purchasing Engineering Team which actively participates in the introduction of new products.
You will assist with preparing non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) and industrial cooperation agreements (ICAs), ensuring confidentiality and compliance
Preparing requests of quotation for supplier scouting will also be a part of your duties
You will contribute to the planning and execution of Ratio Project Planning (RPP), helping to streamline operations
Supporting activities related to Time-to-Market (TTM) projects, including preparing meeting minutes, will be another focus area
You will actively collaborate with global teams from Engineering, Quality, Logistics, and other departments, fostering international teamwork
In this role, you'll help prepare for negotiations and meetings with suppliers
Ordering samples and tools will also fall under your responsibilities
You will play a role in initiating the parts release process, working directly with suppliers to ensure proper coordination
Creating, maintaining, and updating supplier master data will be another element of your work
Duration of the internship: 6 months, preferably starting in September 2025
Location: on-site in our plant in Tranås, Sweden
Qualifications
What distinguishes you
Currently studying Industrial Engineering, Business Administration, or similar
Fluent verbal and written communication skills in English, Swedish is an advantage
Working experience in Excel, PowerPoint and MS Teams
Ability to work independently, approach people easily and apply your own initiative to find solutions
Technical background is a plus
Willingness to learn while supporting in various areas
Additional Information
What we offer you
Monetary compensation is included to support you during your internship
We can offer free accommodation in Tranås
To support your well-being, we provide a wellness contribution for use on fitness, sports, or wellness services
We cover your travel costs from your residence to Tranås, making relocation easier for you
You gain valuable experience working within an international company with global connections
At Bosch, we care for you, our business, and our environment. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid. We grow together into countless roles, positions, and opportunities and we are interested in developing the "whole" you, not just the "7 to 16" you, because life is all about balance.
At Bosch we understand that everyone has their own focus in life, whether it is about new professional challenges, training, and development, or more time for family, friends, and hobbies, whatever your goals are we are flexible. Let 's strike a balance. At Bosch, we believe everyone is different and that is what we love. Get inspired by a cooperative, open, respectful, and trustworthy workplace where you can be yourself and be enriched by the perspectives of our community around the globe.
