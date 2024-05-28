Internship in Project Assistance ELC (Engineering Life Cycle)
Bosch Thermoteknik AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Tranås Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Tranås
2024-05-28
, Boxholm
, Ödeshög
, Kinda
, Mjölby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bosch Thermoteknik AB i Tranås
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
, Lund
, Örnsköldsvik
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Welcome to a world where your ideas lead to something big. Welcome to Bosch!
Bosch Home Comfort Group in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells heat pumps for the European market. We are approximately 800 employees and form a part of the large Bosch Group, which consists of approximately 430,000 employees worldwide.
We work with sustainable simplification of everyday life where the focus is on the environment, innovation, and development. In Tranås there is a production unit and a competence and development center. The heat pumps we manufacture draw energy from different sources - the mountain, the water, or the air. We work to constantly be at the forefront and contribute to sustainable energy and a better environment with the goal of creating a simplified everyday life for our customers. In short, we create technology that is "Invented for life".
Job Description
Your contribution to something big
During your internship you will
Take lead of structuring incoming assignments/tickets to ELC
Support with various task in projects driven by ELC
Create implementation plans
Cost improvements, spare parts and 8D/problems solving methodology
Duration of the internship: 6 months preferably starting in September 2024
Qualifications
What distinguishes you
Required and preferred skills
Currently studying Mechanical Engineering or equivalent, preferably in Master's program
General good engineering knowledge
Fluent verbal and written communication skills in English
Self driven
Work oriented
Curious
Preferably knowledge and experience in modeling and simulation
Additional Information
At Bosch, we care for you, our business, and our environment. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid. We grow together into countless roles, positions, and opportunities and we are interested in developing the "whole" you, not just the "7 to 16" you, because life is all about balance.
At Bosch, we celebrate you. Our people are what make us remarkable. Therefore, we recognize your contribution with competitive salary packages, collective agreements with unions, occupational pension, and other attractive benefits, such as wellness contribution, smart work, flexible working hours, Gym & Yoga classes onsite. Let's not forget the sincere "thank you" for our employees' contribution. Our success is your success. Let's celebrate together.
At Bosch we understand that everyone has their own focus in life, whether it is about new professional challenges, training, and development, or more time for family, friends, and hobbies, whatever your goals are we are flexible. Let 's strike a balance.
At Bosch, we believe everyone is different and that is what we love. Get inspired by a cooperative, open, respectful, and trustworthy workplace where you can be yourself and be enriched by the perspectives of our community around the globe.
Join us and feel the difference. #LikeABosch Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bosch Thermoteknik AB
(org.nr 556262-9062)
Hjälmarydsvägen 8 (visa karta
)
573 38 TRANÅS Jobbnummer
8709787