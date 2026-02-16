Internship IB
DNB Carnegie is the leading financial advisor and asset manager in the Nordic region, with approximately 1,600 employees across 7 countries. We are a dynamic and forward-leaning organization where our core areas - Investment Banking, Equity Research, and Asset Management - together create long-term value for our clients. We connect investors with entrepreneurs and companies to drive sustainable growth for clients, owners, and society at large.
Our Investment Banking division at DNB Carnegie offers advisory services within M&A, Equity Capital Markets, Debt Capital Markets, and Sustainable Finance. With approximately 360 employees based in Oslo, Stockholm, Helsinki, Copenhagen, London, New York and Singapore, we provide deep product, market, and transaction expertise. In Stockholm, we are a team of about 135 employees working together in an inclusive environment where diversity is valued and everyone is encouraged to contribute to our shared success.
Why choose an internship at DNB Carnegie?
As an intern in DNB Carnegie Investment Banking, you will have the opportunity to work closely with experienced senior colleagues during a period of approximately ten weeks, with the possibility of a full-time offer. The internship offers the right candidate a unique opportunity to take part in M&A transactions, IPOs, capital raises, and debt/equity transactions for clients across various sectors and geographies. You will work in a challenging and stimulating environment where your curiosity and ambition are encouraged, supported by a steep learning curve and mentoring from experienced colleagues.
What we offer
A supportive and inclusive workplace that values diversity
Hands-on experience from live transactions and pitches, with direct exposure to the world of Investment Banking
Mentorship and coaching from experienced colleagues
An opportunity to be part of deal and pitch teams, providing deep insights into Investment Banking
Who we are looking for
Motivated student with a strong interest in Investment Banking and the financial markets, eager to learn and grow within the field
Excellent command of English, both spoken and written
Strong academic results and at least three completed semesters of studies in Business Administration or another relevant field
Previous experience from similar internships is considered a merit
When and where?
The internship runs for approximately twelve to sixteen weeks at DNB Carnegie's office on Regeringsgatan in central Stockholm, with start date to be agreed upon.
Application and contact
The application deadline is 1/3. Apply by email to recruitment@dnbcarnegie.se
with the subject "Internship Investment Banking".
We look forward to receiving your application and to the opportunity to welcome you as a valuable member of our team!
