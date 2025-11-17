Internship - Compliance & Market Analysis
2025-11-17
Company Description
Business Area (BA) Markets maximizes the value of Vattenfall's portfolio by optimizing dispatch, hedging, and sourcing for Vattenfall's assets and sales positions. It serves as Vattenfall's single market access to energy commodity markets, trading in electricity, emissions, fuels, freight, and renewable certificates.
The independent Compliance & Operational Risk Management function supports and challenges the business by promoting a compliant and risk-aware culture that enables Vattenfall's journey toward fossil freedom while safeguarding its reputation. This includes identifying, assessing, advising, controlling, monitoring, and reporting on BA Markets' compliance risks, such as trading compliance, know-your-counterparty procedures, and responsible sourcing management.
Job Description
We are seeking a dedicated and motivated intern to join our team in Stockholm, Amsterdam, or Hamburg for Summer 2026, ideally starting in June. In this role, you will apply your strong technical and quantitative skills to help analyze ancillary service markets from a compliance perspective. These markets are critical for grid stability and have become increasingly profitable with the growing integration of renewable assets.
A key focus will be on the imbalance price, which determines penalties or gains for energy producers when actual generation deviates from forecasts. This price is closely linked to ancillary service market metrics, making your work essential for understanding and safeguarding market integrity.
Main Tasks & Responsibilities
Analyze imbalance price calculation methodologies for relevant geographies by simulating variable changes, assessing sensitivities, and identifying key drivers. Detect scenarios that could indicate market manipulation.
Perform exploratory data analysis using public market data and Vattenfall auction data to visualize patterns and imbalance price dynamics.
Develop a ruleset proposal for identifying potential non-compliant behavior within trade surveillance systems.
Qualifications
Our successful candidate
You have strong analytical and problem-solving skills, the ability to work independently, and you are a fast learner who quickly adapts to new business and technological developments. You are confident in challenging the status quo and have an effective ability to influence, drive change, and resolve conflicts.
Mandatory requirements
University Education in a quantitative field (computer science, physics, mathematics, finance, or equivalent) coupled with a well-grounded interest in technical topics.
You should currently be studying for a Master's degree or have recently completed one.
Proficiency in an Object-Oriented Programming Language (e.g., Python, C++, C#) that can be substantiated by completed projects
Strong command of English, both verbally and written
Nice to Have
Knowledge of commodity/energy trading, including understanding of price formation in auction and continuous markets.
Familiarity with power products such as intraday power and ancillary services (aFRR, mFRR).
Basic understanding of REMIT [Regulation (EU) No 1227/2011].
Experience with trade surveillance systems (e.g., SCILA, Nasdaq Smarts).
Additional Information
Location: Solna, Hamburg, Amsterdam
Application Deadline: Please submit your application, including your CV, no later than 31 January 2026.
As interviews may be conducted on an ongoing basis, the position may be filled before the application deadline. We therefore encourage you to apply as soon as possible
Contact Information:
For questions about the position, please contact Johannes Koliopoulos at +49 175 977 6901.
For questions about the recruitment process, please contact Isabelle Westerlind at isabelle.westerlind@vattenfall.com
At Vattenfall, we are convinced that striving for diversity & inclusion helps building a more attractive, efficient, customer centric and profitable company. Therefore we welcome applications from all individuals regardless of age, religious belief, gender identity & expression, sexual identity, disability and ethnic background.
Trade union representatives: Jens Morell (Unionen) and Sven Gunnar Gremlin (Akademikerna). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
Since Vattenfall is part of the Swedish critical infrastructure many of our positions are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates can be subject to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
