International Trainee - Maintenance Development Engineer - Hydro
2024-01-16
We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We are committed to building a future where everyone can choose fossil-free ways to move, make and live. Join us as we work for fossil freedom.
Now you can shape the path towards fossil free living. We are searching for 34 talented individuals to join us on our journey towards fossil free living. Individuals that challenge the way we think, lead us down new paths and contribute to solving the biggest challenge of humankind - climate change. Is this you?
Become one of our 34 International Trainees at Vattenfall. Each of the trainee positions is unique, linked to a department within a specific business area and a working location. This means that each position has its own specific responsibilities, challenges and matching profile.
Next to your personal development in this unique position you will be enjoying one year of all we have to offer. Your trainee year will be filled with meetups with your international trainee team with likeminded individuals. You will be meeting up virtually to work on assignments and live during four seminar weeks where you will be visiting our power plants and growing your superpowers with a variety of trainings.
Your role as a Trainee Maintenance Development Engineer
As a development engineer, you will be part of a technical support and maintenance optimization team. You will be an important player in the work with dynamic maintenance, which with the help of modern methods further streamlines our operations for a fossil-free society. We work towards our common goal together in a first-class work environment where everyone should feel equal and included.
Your daily activities:
Development of maintenance processes and working methods according to Swedish standards
Work with condition and risk-based maintenance with updating strategies for maintenance
Follow-up and analysis of maintenance performance based on KPI figures
Documentation and training of maintenance personal regarding maintenance processes
Development of maintainability, functional and maintenance reliability
Who are you?
Whether you want a climate smarter career as an energy specialist, visionary manager, or inspirational project lead in the energy sector, we offer you these possibilities within the Trainee Programme.
As a Trainee - you recognize yourself in the following:
You have a structured and service-oriented way of working, you like to take responsibility and find it easy to create contacts and collaborations
You are curious, creative and like to find new approaches
You take the initiative and are keen to support others and contribute with your knowledge
You are responsive and clear in your communication and have a good attitude
You are our ideal trainee if you are a recent graduate with an academic degree and have maximum one year of work experience, or you graduate before September 2024. You are fluent in Swedish and English. Skills in other world languages can be a merit. You are willing to relocate for possible assignments throughout the organization. And of course, you identify yourself with our principles: active, open, positive and safe.
Location:
You will be working in the department Maintenance Support GV-MU, and the position is located in Umeå, Luleå or Sundsvall in Sweden.
What we offer you
Vattenfall International Trainee Programme is the kickstart of your career within Vattenfall. You will have the opportunity to develop your professional and personal skills over the course of a year. In the Trainee Programme you will take part in international workshops and site visits during the seminar weeks. You will have the opportunity to work abroad and get a good overview of our entire organization. Each position comes with a competitive salary and an excellent remuneration package. Read more about the elements of the Vattenfall International Trainee Programme here.
Our organisation
At Vattenfall you can free your superpowers! We are one of the European market leaders in the generation of renewable energy and are primarily active in Scandinavia, Germany, Denmark, UK and the Netherlands. We take our responsibility seriously and together we are making the change towards fossil freedom. We're working towards a future where everyone can choose fossil free ways to move, make and live. We are a dynamic company with an international focus and a social face at the heart of society. Diversity and inclusion is in everything we do, read more about D&I within Vattenfall.
Application process
We welcome your application in English, including resume and cover letter via the application button on this page. Last day to apply is February 11, 2024. Selection period starts after the application period is closed with online tests followed by interviews in February/March. We kindly ask you to use the same email address during the whole process (application, online test, assessments) otherwise there is a risk that your application is excluded due to system reasons. An assessment is also part of the recruitment process and will take place in the end of March. The recruitment process will be finalized in April. The last step will be a pre-employment screening. Starting date of the Vattenfall International Trainee Programme will be September 2nd, 2024.
We look forward to your application!
At our FAQ site you can find answer to most of the questions regarding the Trainee programme and the selection process. We are also hosting an online event on the 1st of February where the team managers, trainees from previous years and a programme manager will answer all your unanswered questions about the application process and programme content. You can read more on how to attend here. Please read the FAQ page first and if your question is still not answered, please contact your responsible recruiter Sofie Söder, sofie.soeder@vattenfall.com
/070 23 76 926.
