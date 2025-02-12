International Procurement Trainee - Vattenfall services
2025-02-12
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 21.000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We are committed to building a future where everyone can choose fossil-free ways to move, make and live. Join us as we work for fossil freedom!
Job Description
Shape the path towards fossil freedom
Are you ready to challenge the status quo, lead us down new paths and contribute to solving one of humankind's greatest challenges - climate change? We are searching for talented individuals to join us as International Trainees at Vattenfall. Help us lead the energy transition and make a real impact.
About the traineeship
This traineeship offers you a unique opportunity to kickstart your career in our sustainable business. Each of the trainee positions is distinct, tied to a specific business area and working location within our Procurement Department. This means that each position has its own tailored responsibilities, challenges and matching profile.
What you will experience
Personal development - Benefit from a year full of growth opportunities, professional meetups, and comprehensive training.
International exposure - Engage with a diverse, international trainee team both virtually and in person. Participate in job rotations and on-site visits.
Collaborative environment - Enjoy a balance of experience and a fun in an open, supportive atmosphere.
Your role as an International Procurement Trainee at Vattenfall Services
Vattenfall Service Nordic AB construct, maintain and develop energy solutions for both internal and external customers in the energy sector. The Company has a turnover of 7 bnSEKwith 2.500 employees and thousands of suppliers. For more info: www.vattenfallservices.se.
The procurement department is divided into two units: Service & Maintenance and Projects. The department consists of 18 dedicated employees who work together to ensure that our procurement processes are of the highest quality and efficiency.
As part of our team, you will participate in a variety of procurement activities, including operational, tactical, and strategic tasks. You will be involved in the procurement of goods and services, working closely with our suppliers to ensure we receive the best possible terms and quality. Your main responsibilities will include:
Operational Procurement: Manage daily procurement needs and ensure that goods and services are delivered on time and according to specifications.
Tactical Procurement: Develop and implement procurement strategies to optimize costs and improve supplier relationships.
Strategic Procurement: Participate in long-term planning processes and contribute to the development of procurement policies and procedures.
We are looking for someone with strong analytical skills and strategic thinking. You are a team player who thrives in a dynamic environment.
Qualifications
Your qualifications as an International Procurement Trainee
To be considered for our traineeship, we are looking for candidates who should:
Be a recent graduate with an academic degree or expected graduation before September 2025.
Have maximum one year of work experience after completing your most recent degree. Interns and student jobs will not be considered.
Be fluent in English and Swedish. Skills in other languages are a plus.
Be organized, proactive, open minded and results oriented.
Be willing to travel regularly and relocate for short rotations within our organization.
Identify with our values: active, open, positive and safety.
Have a strong desire for long-term commitment to contribute to Vattenfall's vision, making a lasting impact on the future of energy.
Location: Solna, Sweden.
Additional Information
Our offer
The Vattenfall International Procurement Trainee Programme is the kickstart of your career within Vattenfall. Over the course of a year, you will develop your professional and personal skills, participate in international workshops and site visits, and have the opportunity to work abroad. Each position comes with a competitive salary and excellent remuneration package.
Our organisation
At Vattenfall you can free your superpowers! We are one of the European market leaders in the generation of renewable energy and are primarily active in Scandinavia, Germany, Denmark, UK and the Netherlands. We are committed to a future where everyone can choose fossil-free ways to move, make, and live. We value diversity and inclusion in everything we do, read more about D&I within Vattenfall.
Application process
We welcome your application in English via the application button on this page. When applying, you will fill out screening questions, including your motivation. No cover letter or motivation letter is needed. The deadline to apply is March, 9th, 2025. Selection will start after the application period with interviews between the end of March to end of April. The final recruitment process will be completed by April/May, with a pre-employment screening. The Vattenfall International Procurement Trainee Programme starts on September 1st, 2025.
If you have any question, please contact Elisabeth Hagman via Elisabeth.hagman@vattenfall.com
.
