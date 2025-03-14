International Competence Training Developer at KSU
2025-03-14
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Nyköping
Company Description
Nuclear power is a key component in ensuring a stable and sustainable energy supply for the future. At KSU, we are growing to meet the increasing demand for skilled professionals in new build and long-term nuclear power operations. We provide personalised training solutions for our customers, working closely with the industry to equip the workforce with the knowledge and skills needed for the development ahead.
Job Description
About the Role
As Competence Training Developer, you'll be at the forefront of developing and delivering comprehensive training programs that enhance nuclear safety and operational excellence. This role combines deep technical expertise with innovative pedagogical approaches, allowing you to shape the next generation of nuclear professionals.
Working with both domestic and international stakeholders, you'll contribute to projects that span established nuclear facilities and emerging technologies such as Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). Reporting to the Head of Sales, you'll have the opportunity to work both independently and as part of expert teams.
Your Impact & Responsibilities
In this role, you will:
Design and implement comprehensive training programs using the Systematic Approach to Training (SAT) methodology
Deliver expert-level instruction on BWR operations, nuclear safety culture, and regulatory compliance
Conduct training through various formats including classroom sessions, practical exercises, and simulator-based scenarios
Evaluate and assess training effectiveness, providing constructive feedback to participants
Drive continuous improvement of training materials and methodologies
Maintain and expand your expertise in nuclear operations and industry developments
Collaborate with stakeholders across cultural and organizational boundaries
Ensure training content aligns with international nuclear safety standards and company policies
Qualifications
Required Qualifications & Experience
Several years (5) of experience from control room operations in nuclear power
Strong knowledge of nuclear safety regulations, operational procedures, and emergency response protocols
Excellent communication and presentation skills in English
Valued Additional Qualifications
BWR operating experience
Proven ability to transform complex technical knowledge into engaging learning experiences
Experience in leading groups and facilitating learning processes
Experience working in an international and multicultural environment
Familiarity with digital learning platforms and tools
Additional language skills beyond English
Basic knowledge in Swedish
What We Offer
At KSU, you'll join an organization that:
Leads the digital transformation in nuclear training
Contributes directly to a sustainable, fossil-free future
Provides opportunities for professional development and career growth
Is recognized globally for expertise and innovation
Offers a dynamic and diverse work environment with international exposure
The role includes opportunities for both national and international travel, based on project needs and client requirements. You'll be part of a dynamic team that values expertise, innovation, and commitment to nuclear safety.
Your Future at KSU
This position places you at the intersection of nuclear expertise and educational innovation. You'll have the opportunity to shape the future of energy while developing your own career in an international setting. We offer a stable platform for professional growth while contributing to the advancement of nuclear safety and operational excellence globally.
Join Us
If you are passionate about training and nuclear safety and want to make an impact in an international environment, we encourage you to apply.
Additional Information
Location: Open for discussion. While much of the work can be performed remotely, we have operations in Nyköping, Oskarshamn, Ringhals, and Forsmark. Affiliation with one of these offices is required
For further information about the position, please contact manager Andreas Hagman, andreas.hagman@ksu.se
or +46705672742. If you have questions about the recruitment process, please contact recruiter Sofia Berggren sofia.berggren@vattenfall.com
.
Union representatives for this position are: Mikael Stenmark, mikael.stenmark@ksu.se
(Unionen), Johan Kjellberg, johan.kjellberg@ksu.se
(Ledarna), Ingemar Eriksson, ingemar.eriksson@vattenfall.com
(SEKO) samt Rolf Ohlsson, rolf.olsson@vattenfall.com
(Akademikerna).
Welcome to submit your application with a CV no later than March 23, 2025. Selection and interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis. We only accept applications via our website.
We do not accept cover letters in the application. You can apply quickly and easily by answering the selection questions and attaching your CV.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
Vattenfall is part of Sweden's critical infrastructure, and our operations are subject to regulations on security protection, nuclear non-proliferation, and export control. Due to these regulations, a candidate check is conducted for many of the positions in our operations before employment. For positions that involve participation in security-sensitive activities or placement in a security class, this check includes a security clearance in accordance with the Security Protection Act. In addition to the security clearance, a drug test is also conducted.
