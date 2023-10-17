Internal Management Consultant, H&M
2023-10-17
Company Description
The H&M brand is on an exciting journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today, tomorrow and in the future. We are driven by our desire to make great design available to everyone in a sustainable way. Together we offer fashion, design, and services that enable people to be inspired and to express their own personal style, making it easier to live in a more circular way.
Job Description
With a direct reporting line to Head of Strategy and indirect lines to the CFO and CHRO, H&M has a small team of internal management consultants playing a pivotal role advancing our strategic agenda across the organization. The team's focus is dual, firstly managing the portfolio of strategic initiatives across the business and secondly by engaging directly in projects where the demand for high-level analysis and strategic outlook is imperative. The team navigates across the company, collaborating with senior internal stakeholders from different parts of the organization.
We are now expanding the team with two management consultants, one senior and one junior.
Qualifications
We believe you are a highly driven consultant profile and a strong strategist with an exceptional ability to influence and engage others. You thrive on teamwork in a fast-paced and entrepreneurial environment where you can get a holistic view on H&M's business, people, interdependencies within - and opportunities ahead. You have a keen eye for identifying business opportunities, problems, and risks and use your exceptional analytical skills to understand the realities of our customers, making impactful results. You are fast to action, keen on making things happen by bringing people onboard through your including communication and empowering leadership style.
The senior position we are looking to fill is directed towards you having plus six years work experience while the other position is directed towards you with a minimum of two year 's working experience.
Background:
Relevant Business Degree (engineering, economics, management)
Plus six years work experience as a management consultant or a minimum of two years' work experience as a management consultant (depending on the role).
Experience in global and/or international, diverse environments and contexts
Preferably experienced within retail/online/FMCG
Key competencies:
Strong analytical thinking
Well acquainted with strategic partner methods and toolkits
Project Management and/or project portfolio management skills
Excellent communication skills, including stakeholder engagement and presentation skills
Fluent in English, verbal and written.
Additional Information
As described, we are looking to fill two positions why we will evaluate applications both for mid-senior level (+ 6 years' consultancy work experience) as well as associate level (minimum 2 years' consultancy work experience). Both positions are full-time, permanent roles based in Stockholm, reporting into the Global Strategy function for H&M.
If you see that your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please send your resume in English latest October 29th. Please note we will review applications as they come in, be sure to apply as soon as possible.
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. We kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter to your application as they often contain information that can easily trigger unintentional biases.
We look forward to receiving your application!
