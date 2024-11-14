Internal IT
About Brite
Founded in 2019, Brite Payments is a leading open banking-powered account-to-account (A2A) payment provider of instant payments, payouts, and other financial services in Europe. Brite is committed to creating fast, secure, and transparent payment solutions that reduce risk for businesses and provide consumers with the best possible payment experience.
At the heart of Brite is our proprietary instant payments network, Brite IPN, which enables real-time, 24/7 transaction processing with no delays, sign-ups, or card details required. Today, Brite connects with over 3,800 banks in 27 European markets and is committed to delivering cutting-edge, next-generation payment solutions that meet the market's evolving needs.
Headquartered in Stockholm, Brite has offices in London and Malaga and now numbers over 150 colleagues.
What you will do
In this role at Brite you will work with, and be responsible for, everything related to Internal IT. This includes administering employee laptops (including Windows, MacOS and Linux-machines), handling Google Workplace ("G Suite"), building and maintaining the network in both the office and the data center, Server maintenance, Inventory management, License management, GCP Access management - and even some of the IT security-related tasks. Basically everything that keeps the company running from an IT perspective!
Are you a brite mind?
We are looking for someone based in our Stockholm officewho can take a holistic view over the entire Internal IT landscape as well as being responsible for a wide range of different tasks.We are mainly looking for a person with some experience in the field, but if you are newly graduated (from a relevant education) we will still consider your application.
To be successful in this role we believe that you are/have:
A genuine interest in all things IT
Service-minded
Meticulous
Willingness to learn and grow with the company/role
Communication skills in English
Preferred skills:
Google Workplace (G Suite) administration
GCP (Google Cloud Platform) user management
Windows, Linux and Mac OS
Networking setup
Cisco Firewall management
IT Security
Communication skills in Swedish
What we offer
An optimistic, caring, and inclusive culture where we want you to be yourself
A dynamic, fast-paced, and innovative environment where you will have the possibility to make an impact from your first day onwards
A flat organization, friendly colleagues, and fast decision-making
An environment where we start small and learn fast to do big things
A team that cares about sharing, collaborative work, and prestigelessness
... and you will be part of a growing team of fun and skilled people
Curious how it is to be part of the Engineering team at Brite?Learn morehere.
