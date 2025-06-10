Interior Designer (hospitality Sector)
Living Design is a renowned studio is responsible for some of the most iconic luxury hotels, restaurants, and bars across the globe, with a reputation for excellence, creativity and pushing the boundaries of guest experience. Our Stockholm based team is a dynamic, collaborative group of designers working at the very top of the industry. Known for our supportive culture, creative freedom, and commitment to professional growth, our studio offers an environment where your ideas are heard, your talent is nurtured, and your project's participation make a real impact on the global design stage.
This opportunity would be ideal for a Mid weight Interior Designer with proven experience in the hospitality and confidence delivering projects through all stages
Duties:
Work independently on the interior design of high-end hospitality projects from concept to completion
Collaborate with your team and consultants to develop and deliver design solutions
Produce detailed drawings, mood boards, and FF&E specifications
Present concepts to stakeholders with clarity and confidence
Oversee project documentation, schedules, and budgets
Ensure quality and design intent are met throughout delivery
Requirements:
3+ years professional experience within interior design in Hospitality projects.
Strong background in hospitality projects - ideally 4-5 stars branded Hotels, bars and restaurants
Proficient in AutoCAD, Adobe Creative Suite, 3ds Max (Revit experience is a bonus but not essential)
Excellent presentation skills
Confident managing design stages from concept through to delivery
Strong understanding of materials, detailing, and FF&E sourcing
Please ensure that you comply with all requirements stated prior to sending your CV, Portfolio of Work & Cover letter (all in PDF format) to the attention of HR, info@livingdesign.com
About Living Design of Sweden:
At Living Design of Sweden, we epitomize the art of interior design. Our Stockholm-based studio, founded in 1984, has become synonymous with impeccable craftsmanship and innovation in the Scandinavian design industry. With a legacy spanning four decades, we've curated a team of global design talents, consistently pushing boundaries and redefining luxury. As a result, we have emerged as a global leader in crafting and executing distinguished hospitality projects and exceptionally high-end residential properties worldwide, whether through new construction or meticulous renovation, always imbued with a bespoke narrative concept.
Living Design's unparalleled creative vision has steered the success of over 400+ projects, both on the domestic and international fronts, encompassing prominent 4 & 5-star hotels as well as upscale residential developments. With an unmatched commitment to innovation, sustainability and a steadfast dedication to excellence and a legacy of 40 years in the field, Living Design has evolved continues to create guest experiences through extraordinary journey.
Hospitality Giants brands such as Marriott, IHG, Kempinski, Hyatt, Hilton, Wyndham and Accor are among our trusted clientele. The company's mission extends beyond Europe, MENA reaching the world's most exclusive travel destinations.
Living Design distinguishes itself by offering tailor-made services to clients and perpetually seeking progressive design approaches. Rather than confining its focus, the company offers flexibility and solutions that bridge the gaps between interior designers, architects, and consultants. This approach fosters positive collaborations that seamlessly blend art and architecture, interior and more.
Living Design's portfolio boasts a distinguished list of award-winning projects, including recent successes like the new Voco Kista Stockholm, Marriott Geneva Airport, AC Marriott Ulriksdal, Stockholm, the renovation of Kempinski Gozo, Malta, Courtyard by Marriott Berlin, the Marriott Zurich, Marriott Munich, Marriott Geneva, The Grand Fairmont Geneva, the Grand Kempinski High Tatras to name few.
Upcoming major undertakings include the opening of the all new Icon of the Sea 3, 4 &5 for Royal Caribbean Group, Autograph by Marriott RAK, Marriott Zurich, Frankfurt Marriott, the renovation of the legendary Marriott Cairo, Egypt, Le Meridien Pyramids, Giza, Mövenpick Strömstad, IHG HIEX Stockholm, Marriott Batumi as well as a very premium selection of Private residences in top travel destination among other new projects.
Over 40 years, Living Design has amassed a portfolio of clients and projects that have garnered numerous excellence awards. The company has claimed several design awards and reached the finals in various prestigious competitions. Its work has been prominently featured in international magazines, commended for setting new standards in innovation and functionality. Our consistent growth and financial stability, as evidenced by our continuous 14-year running AAA creditworthiness rating and recognition in the Swedish market, underscore our position as a leading force in the industry. Living Design stands as a paragon of design excellence and business success.
Living Design offers a unique combination of creative vision, industry expertise, and a proven track record.
Essentials Context & facts prior to applying:
Compensation and Overtime: Please observe that overtime is unpaid. This policy is in place to emphasize the importance of deliverables and performance, rather than focusing solely on compensation. employees are paid within industry standards, and successful employees have received multiple salary increases as recognition of their contributions matching the company success.
Diversity and Inclusion: Living Design operates within the bounds of Swedish law. Our company works on international projects, using English as the primary language. We prioritize candidates based on their merits and knowledge, fostering a diverse and inclusive environment.
Software learning & knowledge base: We anticipate that all employees shall possess a novice knowledge of the following essential software: Autodesk AutoCAD 2025, Revit 2026, 3DX Max & V-Ray, Adobe Creative Suite software package of photoshop, InDesign & illustrator in addition to handling well Microsoft 365 suite of Outlook, Word and Excel. We maintain standard working hours, and any extended hours are typically the result of passionate team members voluntarily investing additional time in their projects.
