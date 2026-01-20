Interior Designer - Automotive
Blue Eye AB / Grafiska jobb / Göteborg Visa alla grafiska jobb i Göteborg
2026-01-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Blue Eye AB i Göteborg
, Trollhättan
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Description
The Automotive Interior Designer is a creative and technically skilled professional responsible for shaping the future of vehicle interiors, with a particular focus on seating design and the overall cabin experience.
This role is integral to translating brand philosophy and user needs into innovative, production-feasible, and emotionally compelling designs. The designer will own the design process from initial 2D sketches through to 3D digital modeling, A-class surfacing, and collaboration with engineering and suppliers to ensure flawless execution.
Tasks
Work with color and trim design team to create designs that consider the opportunities and limits of the color and trim vision, and work with them to create a unified vision for the designs.
Work with suppliers to achieve the best possible product in terms of craftsmanship, cost, and
engineering, while also staying as close to the design vision as possible.
Collaborate with the fabrication team to complete prototypes when necessary
In daily work, role reports to Chief Designer and/or Director of Department
Qualifications
University degree in Transportation design or Industrial/Product Design
Junior - or up to 3-5 years' experience in automobile interior design (OEM preferred)
Strong sketch ability, Excellent in visualizing concepts
Skills using industry-leading 3D tools such as: Blender, Maya, Houdini, Alias, Gravity sketch,
Grasshopper and Keyshot.
Experience leading and communicating conceptual ideas and design rationale, all within a user
centered design process, Strong verbal and visual presentation skills
Terms
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have. We achieve this through constantly and carefully listening to the needs of each of our employees.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
We always have challenging assignments waiting for skilled and dedicated engineers, so we invite you to join the team and be part of our family. Ersättning
Per hour / fixed monthly salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2026/1". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Blue Eye AB
(org.nr 556985-5520) Jobbnummer
9695588