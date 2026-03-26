Interior Design Internship - Lynk & Co
Geely Technology Europe AB / Formgivarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla formgivarjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-26
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Are you ready to bring your creativity to the world of urban mobility?
Lynk & Co Design is looking for an inspiring interior design talent to join our team at the Geely Design Center Gothenburg for a 6 month internship.
About Lynk & Co Design
Lynk & Co Design is Geely's forward-thinking mobility brand, dedicated to creating human-centric and innovative vehicle experiences. We strive to redefine car design by combining creativity, sustainability, and functionality, with interiors that reflect the way people live, move, and interact in urban environments.
About the team
We are a collaborative and dynamic interior design team within the Geely Design Center, working alongside other Geely brands in a multi-brand studio. Here, creativity meets structure - we use cutting-edge tools, processes, and workflows to explore new concepts while shaping premium, user-focused interiors.
Your future role as an Interior Design Intern
As an intern in our Interior Design team, you will bring fresh energy, ideas, and workflows to the studio. Depending on your skills and interests, your tasks may include:
Researching trends and user behaviors for future urban mobility interiors
Developing interior concepts from broad themes to detailed component design
Visualizing ideas in 2D and 3D, testing, and iterating concepts
Collaborating with the team and sharing your work in a supportive, creative environment
This internship is a chance to inject your creativity into real projects, learn from an experienced international team, and be inspired by the next generation of designers.
What we are looking for
Background in interior design, industrial design, or related studies
Strong 2D and 3D visualization skills
Creative mindset and curiosity, with a passion for exploring new ideas
Collaborative attitude - a team player who shares work openly
Energy, enthusiasm, and eagerness to learn from and contribute to the team
Tools like Blender, VR modeling, or other visualization software are a plus.
Internship Details
Start: From Beginning of April
Duration: 6 months
Location: Geely Design Center Gothenburg
Last application date: March 15, 2026
Apply today. We will perform ongoing selection during the application period.
We look forward to hearing from you. Bring your ideas, curiosity, and energy - and let's design the interiors of tomorrow together!
For more information please contact:
Robin Wöhr, Senior Lead, Design Talents & Creative Collaborations
• 46 76 127 15 91, for questions regarding the position & recruitment process.
Please note that due to GDPR regulations we can only accept applications and CV's sent through the recruitment system, not via email or other channels.
The corporate language is English. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7301512-1915770". Arbetsgivare Geely Technology Europe AB
(org.nr 556922-7639), https://geelydesigncenter.teamtailor.com
Pumpgatan 3 (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Geely Design Center Gothenburg Jobbnummer
9822090