Interaction Designer
2024-10-15
Why this job is for you!
Just like us, you are driven to empower innovation through purposeful, sustainable solutions and businesses. You aim to achieve this with a reflective, forward-thinking, sustainable, and holistic approach, combining a human-centered perspective with industrial and digital expertise.
You will join our design team, where a key responsibility will be to strengthen the digi-physical design team and actively contribute to its development through your expertise. The projects you engage in will vary, but the core focus is shaping designs that balance human desirability, business viability, and technical feasibility. Involved in the entire process, you will guide the development of user interactions from initial research and concepts to successfully designed products.
As an interaction designer on multidisciplinary project teams, you will be responsible for the design function, advancing interaction/UX design towards user-centricity and sustainability.
Our culture strongly emphasizes teamwork, and you will be part of a creative team where everyone is a key decision-maker. As a valued team member, you will influence ideas, platforms, and upcoming briefs.
Qualifications:
Experience working with digi-physical and/or technically advanced products.
Good knowledge in HMI/UX/UI, designs for digi-physical solutions and can prove excellent results in experiences and interaction designs.
Act as an advocate and negotiator for design qualities towards stakeholders.
Ability to lead projects from a design perspective, including tackling different project briefs and adapting the planning and design process, no matter if the project is focused on research, innovation, branding, or straightforward UX/UI design.
Preferably a BA/MA in UX, product development, computer science or similar.
We at Knightec are now merging with our sister company Semcon to form Knightec Group. Together, we will become the leading player in Northern Europe within product and digital service development - how cool is that? Our combined offering will be both broader and deeper, enabling us to take on large, strategic client projects at the highest levels of innovation and complexity. For our employees, this means incredible opportunities for skill development and career growth. Does this sound like the place for you? Join us on this exciting journey!
