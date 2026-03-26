Integration Engineer

Coretura AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2026-03-26


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About the role
As an Integration Engineer, you play a central role in bringing our platform together. You will integrate, verify, and stabilize middleware components spanning different operating systems and runtime environments. Your work ensures consistent behavior, aligned interfaces, and predictable interactions across system boundaries.
This role is a great match for engineers who enjoy system-level problem-solving, understanding how various platform components interact, and resolving integration issues that arise only when everything is combined. Collaboration, structured thinking, and clear communication are essential.
Key responsibilities
Integrate and validate middleware components across hypervisor, AUTOSAR Classic/Adaptive, Linux, and Android

Develop and maintain integration-layer code in C/C++

Ensure correct communication and behavior across AUTOSAR Classic and Adaptive systems

Configure and validate middleware in multi-OS, hypervisor-based environments

Troubleshoot issues involving scheduling, IPC mechanisms, memory handling, and communication flows

Plan, execute, and analyze integration tests

Collaborate with architects and engineers to resolve interface and integration issues

Maintain interface definitions, integration plans, and known-issues documentation

Core skills & competencies
You should enjoy working across several software layers, reasoning about system behavior, and collaborating with specialists from different technical domains. A structured approach to debugging and clear communication are key to succeeding in this role.

Strong communication and problem-solving abilities

Ability to navigate complex, multi-layered system environments

Comfortable owning integration tasks end-to-end

Experience reviewing interface definitions and discussing alignment with cross-functional teams

Analytical mindset with a methodical approach to troubleshooting

Technical expertise
Strong proficiency in C and C++

Experience in one or more of:

Linux system-level development

Android / AAOS integration

Hypervisor-based multi-OS platforms

AUTOSAR Classic or AUTOSAR Adaptive

Solid debugging skills across system layers

Ability to read and interpret interface specifications and system-level data models

B.Sc./M.Sc. in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Embedded Systems or similar

3-7 years of experience in embedded systems or platform integration

Automotive experience (e.g., ASPICE environments) is beneficial

Why join?
At Coretura, you will work alongside senior engineers across multiple domains, contributing directly to platform behavior and stability in next-generation automotive systems. This is a collaborative, technically driven environment where your work has visible impact and your expertise is valued.
We look forward to meeting our next colleague.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-13
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7453791-1915189".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Coretura AB (org.nr 559479-2094), https://career.coretura.com
Bror Nilssons gata 12 (visa karta)
417 55  GÖTEBORG

Arbetsplats
Coretura

Jobbnummer
9821464

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