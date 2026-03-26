Integration Engineer
Coretura AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-03-26
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About the role
As an Integration Engineer, you play a central role in bringing our platform together. You will integrate, verify, and stabilize middleware components spanning different operating systems and runtime environments. Your work ensures consistent behavior, aligned interfaces, and predictable interactions across system boundaries.
This role is a great match for engineers who enjoy system-level problem-solving, understanding how various platform components interact, and resolving integration issues that arise only when everything is combined. Collaboration, structured thinking, and clear communication are essential.
Key responsibilities
Integrate and validate middleware components across hypervisor, AUTOSAR Classic/Adaptive, Linux, and Android
Develop and maintain integration-layer code in C/C++
Ensure correct communication and behavior across AUTOSAR Classic and Adaptive systems
Configure and validate middleware in multi-OS, hypervisor-based environments
Troubleshoot issues involving scheduling, IPC mechanisms, memory handling, and communication flows
Plan, execute, and analyze integration tests
Collaborate with architects and engineers to resolve interface and integration issues
Maintain interface definitions, integration plans, and known-issues documentation
Core skills & competencies
You should enjoy working across several software layers, reasoning about system behavior, and collaborating with specialists from different technical domains. A structured approach to debugging and clear communication are key to succeeding in this role.
Strong communication and problem-solving abilities
Ability to navigate complex, multi-layered system environments
Comfortable owning integration tasks end-to-end
Experience reviewing interface definitions and discussing alignment with cross-functional teams
Analytical mindset with a methodical approach to troubleshooting
Technical expertise
Strong proficiency in C and C++
Experience in one or more of:
Linux system-level development
Android / AAOS integration
Hypervisor-based multi-OS platforms
AUTOSAR Classic or AUTOSAR Adaptive
Solid debugging skills across system layers
Ability to read and interpret interface specifications and system-level data models
B.Sc./M.Sc. in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Embedded Systems or similar
3-7 years of experience in embedded systems or platform integration
Automotive experience (e.g., ASPICE environments) is beneficial
Why join?
At Coretura, you will work alongside senior engineers across multiple domains, contributing directly to platform behavior and stability in next-generation automotive systems. This is a collaborative, technically driven environment where your work has visible impact and your expertise is valued.
We look forward to meeting our next colleague. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7453791-1915189". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Coretura AB
(org.nr 559479-2094), https://career.coretura.com
Bror Nilssons gata 12 (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Coretura Jobbnummer
9821464