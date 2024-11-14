Integrated Planning Leader
2024-11-14
About this work area
Are you ready to take IKEA's digital capabilities to the next level? As an Integrated Planning Leader, you will play a pivotal role in our journey to create a unique omnichannel retailer, seamlessly blending the physical and digital world and building an IKEA for the digital world. In Group Digital, we set the digital agenda to keep IKEA as a leading home furnishing retailer in an uncertain and fast-moving environment. We drive the development, provision, and operation of our digital products and services using new and existing technology and agile delivery methods to deliver at pace. Are you taking on the challenge?
As Strategic Partnerships leader with a primary focus on Integrated Planning you are responsible to run the annual Integrated (Long-term) planning cycle, empowering the Digital areas and teams to optimize Value, Cost, and People, in addition to location, sourcing and supplier steering. The secondary focus is to support the team through research support, scouting initiatives, and explorations with start-ups. This includes decision-making on whether to make or buy, and potentially overseeing partnerships.
Who you are
You are inspired by our vision of creating a better everyday life for the many people and motivated to share and live the IKEA culture and values. As a Strategic Partnerships Leader with a focus on Integrated Planning, you will play a pivotal role in leading and inspiring people toward a growth mindset on long-term thinking and decision making. You are passionate about the possibilities of strategic planning to bring focus on the movements that create the most value and connecting different processes to create operational planning excellence. Gets energy from working together and supporting cross-functional teams and individuals. Value a balanced approach that combines strategic, conceptual, tactical, and operational thinking. Committed to continuous learning and growth.
You have excellent knowledge within:
Solid experience in Digital/IT business planning processes.
Experience ranging from solid to basic in Finance, People, Sourcing and Supplier planning processes.
Understanding of the retail digital landscape and basic infrastructure technology.
Proficiency in operating model design (covering people, process, technology, and data).
Excellent skills in PowerPoint and Excel
For this role we see the need of:
Effective communication with stakeholders, and delivering clear, inspirational, and engaging presentations.
High-level project management and coordination skills, enabling cross-functional collaboration.
Leadership in change activities.
Skill in building trustful relationships.
Collaboration with individuals at various organizational levels.
Balancing strategic and operational work.
Independence in work.
Together as a Team
Join us in an exciting and empowering work environment that spans the globe. As the world's leader in life at home, IKEA offers exceptional opportunities for growth and development. We believe in an inclusive workplace founded on IKEA culture and values, where diverse individuals can perform, grow, and develop. In Group Digital, we continuously seek new digital solutions to enhance every aspect of IKEA, making it a great and efficient place to work. Our innovative and modern approach contributes to creating a better IKEA for generations to come.
Questions and support? Let's connect!
The preferred location for the role is Malmo or Amsterdam and you will report to the Strategic Partnerships Manager.
Please note that we will be interviewing continuously. We look forward to hearing from you! If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please apply via this website.
Due to GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), please respect that we cannot review any applications coming to us in other ways than through our recruitment program and in English.
Ready to make an impact? Apply now and be part of the IKEA Family!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-24
E-post: david.smith6@ingka.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556322-9540)
Älmhultsgatan 2
)
215 86 MALMÖ
9012385