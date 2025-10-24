Instrument Planner | Nevita | Nynäshamn
2025-10-24
Who we are
We are an engineering company located in central Gothenburg, with expansion in Stockholm. As the transformation towards a sustainable society progresses, we provide specialized expertise to global and well-known clients within the gas, oil, chemical, and energy sectors. Our projects often focus on the green transition, circular economy, CCS, H, HVO, and LNG.
At Nevita, you are offered the opportunity to work on large and exciting industrial projects, either within the client's organization or in projects led by Nevita. You'll become part of a skilled and collaborative team where knowledge sharing and professional growth are key values.
Your role
We are now looking for an Instrument Planner to strengthen our I&C team. In this role, you will be responsible for planning and preparing work orders within the instrumentation discipline, ensuring that all activities are well-organized and executed efficiently.
You will collaborate closely with procurement, maintenance, and execution teams to deliver high-quality work packages and contribute to the success of upcoming turnaround projects.
Your main responsibilities include:
Ensuring all planning and preparation activities within instrumentation follow the schedule and are ready in time for procurement and tendering.
Preparing technical descriptions and work orders for bidding and execution in maintenance systems.
Coordinating with other disciplines to ensure all required services (e.g., scaffolding, insulation, cable dismantling) are included in the work scope.
Supporting the development of realistic execution schedules by reviewing contractor offers and providing relevant input.
Performing quality control of work packages to ensure accuracy and completeness before execution.
Reporting improvement opportunities to enhance project performance.
Who are you?
We believe you are a structured and communicative engineer with a genuine interest in instrumentation and industrial maintenance. You enjoy working both independently and as part of a cross-functional team.
You thrive in a dynamic environment where planning, coordination, and attention to detail are key to successful project delivery.
Qualifications
Degree in Instrument Engineering or equivalent technical field.
Experience in planning and preparation activities within industrial or process environments.
Background in instrument maintenance or related areas.
Strong technical understanding combined with good organizational and communication skills.
A true team player who enjoys collaboration and knowledge sharing.
It is advantageous if you have previous experience from maintenance shutdowns/turnarounds, although it is not a requirement. During the turnaround execution phase, you will also be involved on-site to support and follow up on the work.
What we offer Health and wellness benefits, occupational pension, and professional development opportunities.
Flexible working conditions and competitive salary.
Wellness activities during working hours.
A collaborative and supportive company culture with regular internal events, shared breakfasts, and optional sports activities.
Interested?
Send your application today!
Interviews and selection are ongoing.
