Instrument Engineer At Nevita

Who are we? We are an engineering company located in central Gothenburg with expansion in Stockholm. As the transformation towards a sustainable society progresses, we provide specialized expertise to global and well-known clients in the gas/oil/chemical/energy sector. Our projects often involve circular economy and green transition, CCS, H2, HVO, and LNG.
You are offered the opportunity to work on large and exciting projects either within the client's organization or in projects led by Nevitas. Your main task within the team is to contribute to high quality in the field of instrumentation and automation. You will benefit from valuable networking and knowledge exchange while becoming part of a close-knit team with motivated colleagues.
Your role We are looking for a senior instrumentation engineer with experience in control and regulation systems. The work is mainly carried out in cross-functional projects where you support the client in maintenance and instrumentation-related matters and coach the team. You will also have significant internal responsibilities due to the growth of our instrumentation and automation department.
Your tasks include, but are not limited to: - Designing functional descriptions and specifications for field instrumentation. - Improving the design of existing automation equipment and maintenance. - Providing expertise in ordering and procurement of components. - Developing specifications for ordering and design.
Preferred qualifications:
• Experience with control systems such as DeltaV, Siemens S7, ABB, Honeywell, Allen Bradley, or similar. - Knowledge of SS 50-1010 and ATEX training.
Who are you? We prefer candidates with documented experience in projects related to the process or energy industry.
As a person, you have a passion for technology and complex technical solutions. We believe you are a team player who seeks a flat and flexible organization with fast decision-making processes. You are communicative, humble, and accustomed to working both independently and in a team. Perhaps you are looking for a smaller team but with large, technically challenging projects where you are offered a lot of influence.
What we offer: - Health and wellness benefits, occupational pension, and generous professional development opportunities. - Company car benefit. - Flexible optional benefits and competitive salary conditions. - Wellness activities during working hours. - Regular internal events with shared breakfast and optional sports activities. - Interested?
Interviews and selection are ongoing! If you have any questions about the position, please contact sanela.filipovic@nevita.se
