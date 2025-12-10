Instore Performance Associate
2025-12-10
Our merchants are central to our success and in this role you will be the person who ensures we stay visible, trusted, and commercially sharp across the Nordic market. If you enjoy combining commercial thinking with hands-on work and thrive in a role where no two days look the same, you will fit right in.
Get an idea of the role
As an Instore Performance Associate at Resurs, you will play a key role in strengthening our retail presence across the Nordics. Your mission is to drive sales performance, increase in-store visibility, and elevate merchant engagement. With a mix of strategic thinking and hands-on execution, you ensure Resurs remains a trusted and visible partner in the Nordic retail market.
Some of your main responsibilities will include:
Coordinate and execute commercial initiatives across the Nordic region, working closely with both internal teams and key merchants
Maintain a strong in-store presence by visiting retail locations, training staff, and ensuring that brand materials are visible, updated and consistently presented
Drive continuous improvement by analyzing performance, monitoring key metrics, and creating merchant-specific growth plans
Represent Resurs at key merchant events such as product launches, trainings, and retail conferences
Monitor compliance with internal policies and regulatory requirements in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.
On a personal level
You are a result driven professional with a hands-on mindset, comfortable with active field presence and store visits. With a structured and analytical mindset, you have the ability to interpret data, identify trends, and translate insights into concrete action.
We believe you bring:
Strong experience in retail, sales or partner management, ideally within financial services or consumer goods.
Proven ability to coordinate and execute regional initiatives that deliver measurable commercial impact.
Strong relationship-building skills with the ability to engage and influence stakeholders at all levels.
Excellent presentation and communication skills, both in person and digitally.
Willingness to travel across the Nordic region as part of a dynamic, merchant-focused role.
Fluency in Swedish & English.
Resurs in brief
At Resurs, we make everyday finances easier through innovative and customer-focused solutions. With customers across the Nordics and more than 800 colleagues, we are committed to creating long-term value for individuals, businesses, and society. Recognized as a career company for the past six years, we put strong emphasis on both personal and professional growth. We want to make a difference by striving to be our best, acting with kindness, and building trust through clarity and collaboration. Our heart beats strong and it shows in everything we do.
Although we are based in the Nordics, our team is enriched by the breadth of perspectives brought by colleagues from different countries. We foster a welcoming and supportive culture, where collaboration drives us to achieve the best outcomes for our users.
Apply today!
Don't wait to send in your application. Selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the last application date.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Important information
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-29
