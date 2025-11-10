Installation coordinator, pharmaceutical manufacturing
Justera Group AB / Installationselektrikerjobb / Södertälje Visa alla installationselektrikerjobb i Södertälje
2025-11-10
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Justera Group AB i Södertälje
, Stockholm
, Solna
, Sollentuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige
About Justera Group Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden. About the Role: We are now looking for someone on behalf of a client who can take the practical main and coordination responsibility for installations and schedules in an investment project in the pharmaceutical industry. Existing premises are to be rebuilt and new equipment is to be installed and for this a coordinated installation responsibility is needed to plan, control, coordinate, follow up and report all cross-disciplinary dependencies so that the project's deliverables can be produced and handed over contractually, safely and on time and with the right quality. This is done by, among other things:
Monitoring and following up and coordinating schedules
Coordinating spaces, drilling, collisions
Planning logistics and access including lifting and in-transport (also for process equipment)
Boundary management and ÄTA processes
Coordinated testing, commissioning and coating, including planning CE marking
Quality and self-checks, relationship and operation/maintenance documentation
Being familiar with status, risk and deviation reporting
Coordinating subcontractors within process installations
Having clear reporting and escalation paths that are timed
Managing documentation such as DU documentation, relationship documents, PBL documentation. This can be done by being on site every day to be able to coordinate the activities that take place, having weekly production plan meetings, process coordination, participating in coordination rounds regarding HSE, commissioning forums and construction meetings.
You must be able to express yourself freely in speech and writing in both Swedish and English.
You should have experience in installation coordination of construction projects and then with GMP requirements, i.e. in the pharmaceutical industry.
What We Offer:
A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies
The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects
Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package
A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development
Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance
25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax
An annual wellness allowance of 3,500 SEK to support your health and wellbeing Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Justera Group AB
(org.nr 559276-0275), https://justeragroup.com/ Arbetsplats
Justera Group Kontakt
Annika careers@justeragroup.com 0761922440 Jobbnummer
9598062