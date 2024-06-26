Inside Sales Coordinator for SPI Global Play
SPI Global Play AB / Säljarjobb / Malmö Visa alla säljarjobb i Malmö
2024-06-26
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos SPI Global Play AB i Malmö
Are you a playful, proactive and solution-driven individual with a passion for building lasting client relationships and achieving set targets? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where multitasking and being the spider-in-the-net is both a challenge and a reward? If so, we're looking for you to join our team as an Inside Sales Coordinator to work with our valued distributors and customers to find the best solutions for each of their requests.
About us:
SPI Global Play is the leading full concept supplier and manufacturer within leisure and entertainment industry. We plan, design, develop, produce and build everything from small play structures to large experience-based leisure facilities and multi-leisure centers. SPI Global Play is a part of the international group 'Global Leisure Group' and works closely with its sister companies all around the world.
Our business idea is to offer companies all around the globe complete concepts and turn-key solutions to create unique experience-based activities for all ages in public and commercial environments. From Family Entertainment Centers (FECs), trampoline parks and mini golf areas to fully equipped multi-leisure centers, we offer complete turn-key solutions for businesses of all sizes.
You can find more information on our website: www.spiglobalplay.com.
About the position:
We are currently looking for a motivated, driven and communicative Inside Sales Coordinator with a background from B2B sales or inside sales, who 'burns' for active sales and can easily build relationships from the very first contact. You will be responsible for working with our distributors, their requests and development to ensure successful cooperation and continuous increase in sales. You will also work together with our field sales representatives to assist on handling some customer accounts to make sure requests result in sales.
Main responsibilities:
• Qualify new leads, understand customers' needs and identify sales opportunities.
• Communicate with customers and distributors, follow up on leads and project status.
• Provide information, advise and sales materials to customers, distributors and field sales team.
• Lead the sales process of each sales opportunity to assure successful closure resulting in sales.
• Create and maintain a database of current and potential customers, partners and distributors.
• Book and participate in customer, distributor and partner meetings.
• Work closely with designers for distributor and customer requests and projects.
• Quote distributor projects and requests.
• Be the main contact for distributors and support them with any requested information.
• Actively work with our CRM-system and internal sales process; make sure this is also followed by the field sales team.
• Work in a structured way with many sales opportunities and projects simultaneously to meet the deadlines and achieve results.
• Search and compile information, generating facts and figures for comprehensive reporting of customer accounts, sales opportunities, sold jobs and pipeline.
• Consistently meet and exceed personal and team targets through dedicated effort and strategic sales approach.
• Develop our distributors with product/concept and solution training.
• Participate in exhibitions and trade shows.
• Support Sales Support manager with different tasks as needed.
Qualifications and skills:
• Minimum 2-3 years' experience of inside sales or B2B sales.
• High school education in trade, business, marketing or economics.
• Fluency in English in both speech and writing.
• Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
• Excellent administration and organizational skills combined with strong attention to detail.
• Good planning and multitasking ability.
• Good knowledge of the Office toolbox (Excel, PowerPoint, Word, etc ...)
• Goal-oriented and self-driven mindset in everything you do.
It is a merit if you know other languages besides English, but this is not a requirement.
It is a merit if you have a driving license and your own car, but this is not a requirement.
We offer:
In our rapidly growing company group in the play and leisure industry we offer a wide range of opportunities for personal development in an international environment. We don't just offer you a job; we invite you on a journey of self-discovery and professional exploration.
Does this sound like a job for you? If yes, we look forward to receiving your application!
Please submit your resume and cover letter detailing your relevant experience and why you're the ideal candidate for this position.
Please send your resume to employment@spiglobalplay.com
.
Last day of applications: 14th July 2024. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-14
E-post: employment@spiglobalplay.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Inside Sales Coordinator". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SPI Global Play AB
(org.nr 556508-2897)
Skrittgatan 8 (visa karta
)
213 77 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
8771100