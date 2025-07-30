Ingenjörer / Engineers & Project Managers
Hirely AB / Byggjobb / Malmö Visa alla byggjobb i Malmö
2025-07-30
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hirely AB i Malmö
, Burlöv
, Lund
, Landskrona
, Eslöv
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a skilled railway professional with expertise in ERTMS signalling and project delivery? Nipromec Group is now looking for several experienced professionals to join an exciting long-term project based in Southern Sweden.
This is a fantastic opportunity to contribute to a high-impact rail modernisation programme supporting next-generation rail transport. The project focuses on commissioning and deploying advanced signalling systems under the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS), contributing to the shift toward safer, more efficient rail networks.
We are currently recruiting for multiple positions scheduled to start in Fall/Winter 2025. The duration of the project is long-term, with 100% on-site presence required in Southern Sweden.
Open Positions:
Commissioning Engineers
Test & Integration Engineers
Verification & Validation (V&V)
Senior Project Manager
About the Role:
As part of a collaborative and international engineering team, you will be involved in different phases of the ERTMS deployment, depending on your expertise. This includes system integration, commissioning activities, verification and validation, and project coordination. You'll work closely with experts in a transparent, open environment where knowledge sharing and team spirit are central.
Key Responsibilities May Include:
Commissioning and testing of ERTMS Level 1/2 signalling system
Supporting verification & validation processes in line with safety and quality standards
Collaborating with multidisciplinary teams and stakeholders on-site
Monitoring project progress and contributing to system readiness
What We're Looking For:
Degree in engineering or equivalent technical field
5-8+ years of relevant experience in railway signalling, ERTMS, or system integration
Proven experience in commissioning, testing, V&V, or project management within railway infrastructure
Strong understanding of ERTMS Level 1 or 2 systems
Fluent in English (spoken and written), Swedish is not mandatory but deemed as beneficial
EU work authorization
Willingness to be present full-time on-site in Southern Sweden
Who You Are:
Detail-oriented and structured with a proactive approach
Adaptable and collaborative in international team settings
Solution-focused with strong communication skills
Committed to safety, quality and long-term project delivery
For more information, please contact Nipromec Group HR & Recruiting Administrator Rania Salman:
Email: rania.salman@nipromec.com
Phone: +46 (0)76-630 59 00
This position will be filled as soon as a suitable candidate is found, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
Please note that by applying, you agree to your data being handled according to our recruitment register procedure.
About Us
Nipromec Group founded in 2003, is an international consulting and engineering firm specializing in design and consulting services across a range of industries, with a strong focus on energy and construction. We have a well-established presence with offices in Rauma, Turku, Tampere, and Helsinki in Finland, as well as locations in Malmö, Sweden; Erlangen, Germany; and Bristol and London in the United Kingdom.
Finnish Nipromec Group consists of Nipromec Oy Ltd, Nipromec UK Ltd, N-Pro Resources Oy Ltd, Nipromec GmbH, Nipromec Sweden Ab, Nipromec EP and Nipromec Site Services units. Nipromec Group is audited and certified by Bureau Veritas and holds the ISO 9001/14001 and ISO 45001 certificates. In 2023, Nipromec Group's turnover was 22 million Euros. For more information, please visit www.nipromec.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hirely AB
(org.nr 559522-3099), https://jobbify.se Arbetsplats
Nipromec Group Jobbnummer
9441237