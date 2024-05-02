Infrastructure Engineer MS SQL
2024-05-02
Are you passionate about MS SQL and the future of Database delivery?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Engage in interesting projects
Work with large enterprise scale systems with hundreds of SQL servers
Design and build new automations
Strive towards standardization
Work with highly skilled SQL engineers
Learn and develop new skills
Be part of multinational company
Flexible Work options home and office
What isneeded in this role: At leats 3 years working experience with MS SQL
Good overview of the full stack, that includes virtualization and application systems
Participate in 24/7 On-call rotation
Extra points for experience with Infra as Code
Programming and scripting skills in: Powershell and TSQL
Knowledge in working with public Cloud is an advantage
Ability to work in an international team
Fluency in spoken and written English
Being self-managed, driven, able to take decisions
Willingness and ambition to learn new things and contribute in all areas: service management, analyzing, design, development, building, testing and maintaining services
The ability to travel as needed
What we offer when you join us: An open, simple and caring culture
Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
Development opportunities and advancement in your career
Flexible working options
Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits
"Join our team and...
• be a part of an team with highly skilled engineers, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage." Jonas Danielsson, your future leader
We look forward to receiving your application by 10.05.2024.Location:Stockholm, Tallinn, Riga, Vilnius
Contacts
Recruiting manager:Jonas Danielsson+46858594621
If you are employed in Estonia, please note that the salary offered for this position rangesfrom 3 500 - 5 300gross i.e. before taxes.Read more here.
If you are to be employed in Latvia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3 300- 4 900gross i.e. before taxes.Read more here.
If you are to be employed in Lithuania, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 4 100- 6 100 gross i.e. before taxes.Read more here.
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
#LI-Hybrid
