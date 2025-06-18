Infrastructure Engineer in Cybersecurity
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Sundbyberg Visa alla datajobb i Sundbyberg
2025-06-18
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have a passion for security data analytics and want to help us detect cyber criminals?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: You will have the opportunity to work with large and complex log management infrastructure.
Deliver and continuously improve the delivery of efficient, secure, appropriate and reliable cyber security infrastructure services.
You can build professional network and create value for Cyber Defense Center which includes Security Incident Response Team (SIRT) and Threat Intelligence (TI).
Great chance to learn, develop and improve a service that is utilized by a vast majority of applications of the bank in order to meet security challenges and requirements originated from the enterprise Cyber Security policy.
Be part of a team of engineers, product managers and process managers working with centralised cyber security services such as: Log Management and Intelligence (UEBA, SIEM), Cloud Security, Vulnerability Management, Malware Protection, Data Leakage Prevention, Network Access Control, Database Activity Monitoring, Email Security.
You will be working with top technologies as well as market leading vendors.
What is needed in this role: Act as a team player and constantly improve the way of working within the cross functional team, the tech stream, between tech streams and value streams.
As an Infrastructure Engineer in Cyber Security team, we expect you to be motivated individual, with good technical skills and constant desire to stay on top of technology.
Documented experience in Cyber Security area
Good level of scripting or programming experience.
Experience with infrastructure as code, e.g. Terraform
Experience with version controls, e.g. git
Prior experience or system administration background in Unix/Linux environment.
Prior experience in Log Management area.
Strong IT skills including knowledge of hardware, software, networks and data centers. Good understanding of a program development, infrastructure architecture and database modelling.
Ability to handle uncertainty and do quick and efficient drill down in the given area.
You would be a perfect fit to our team if you are a true team player, eager to take challenges and willing to share your knowledge with your team members.
High ethics and morale as well as strong integrity
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...become part of an international team of professional colleagues, who work together to strengthen Swedbank's cyber security defense." Anna Andersson, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 23.06.2025. Location: Sundbyberg, Tallin
Recruiting manager: Anna Andersson, +46 8 58595187
If you are employed in Estonia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 4 300 - 6 500 gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here.
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
#LI-Hybrid
#LI-MA1 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Kontakt
Anna Andersson anna.a.andersson@swedbank.se Jobbnummer
9394889