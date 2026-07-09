Infrastructure Engineer IBMi
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have experience working as a system technician on IBM i (AS/400) and want to work with stable, business-critical systems in a modern enterprise environment?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Work independently and take ownership
Manage stakeholder demands and translate them into actions
Develop your skills in cooperation with the infrastructure teams
What is needed in this role:
Responsibilities;
Operation, (monitoring) and management of IBM i (AS/400) environments
Installation, upgrades, and patching of IBM i OS
Management of LPARs, Power Systems, and VIOS
Backup/restore (BRMS) and disaster recovery solutions
Performance optimization and capacity planning
Security administration (users, permissions, auditing, compliance)
Management of journaling and high availability solutions
Incident, problem, and change management according to ITIL
Documentation and technical guidance within the IBM i platform
Personal qualities;
• Structured and detail oriented
• Solution oriented
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team
• Communicative and pedagogical in dialogue with the business
With us, you can experience:
Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...
become part of an international team of professional colleagues, who work together to deliver challenging projects, maximize customer satisfaction and contribute to Swedbank's position in society." Maria Zetterlund, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 31.08.2026.
Location: Stockholm, Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager: Maria Zetterlund
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We would like to let you know that a background check and a drug test may be a part of the process for this role
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability – everybody is welcome.
#LI-Hybrid #LI-MA1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "tt-swedbank-25953-19231". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753), https://jobs.swedbank.com
Landsvägen 40 (visa karta
)
172 63 SUNDBYBERG Arbetsplats
Swedbank Jobbnummer
9998507