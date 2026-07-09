Infrastructure Engineer IBMi

Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2026-07-09


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Do you have experience working as a system technician on IBM i (AS/400) and want to work with stable, business-critical systems in a modern enterprise environment?

In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Work independently and take ownership

Manage stakeholder demands and translate them into actions

Develop your skills in cooperation with the infrastructure teams

What is needed in this role:
Responsibilities;

Operation, (monitoring) and management of IBM i (AS/400) environments

Installation, upgrades, and patching of IBM i OS

Management of LPARs, Power Systems, and VIOS

Backup/restore (BRMS) and disaster recovery solutions

Performance optimization and capacity planning

Security administration (users, permissions, auditing, compliance)

Management of journaling and high availability solutions

Incident, problem, and change management according to ITIL

Documentation and technical guidance within the IBM i platform

Personal qualities;

• Structured and detail oriented

• Solution oriented

• Ability to work independently and as part of a team

• Communicative and pedagogical in dialogue with the business

With us, you can experience:
Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.

Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.

An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.

A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.

Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.

"Join our team and...
become part of an international team of professional colleagues, who work together to deliver challenging projects, maximize customer satisfaction and contribute to Swedbank's position in society." Maria Zetterlund, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 31.08.2026.
Location: Stockholm, Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager: Maria Zetterlund
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We would like to let you know that a background check and a drug test may be a part of the process for this role
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability – everybody is welcome.
#LI-Hybrid #LI-MA1

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "tt-swedbank-25953-19231".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Swedbank AB (org.nr 502017-7753), https://jobs.swedbank.com
Landsvägen 40 (visa karta)
172 63  SUNDBYBERG

Arbetsplats
Swedbank

Jobbnummer
9998507

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