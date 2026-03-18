Infrastructure Engineer - Mainframe z/OS Platform
Swedbank AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Are you interested to work with one of Swedbank's core platforms
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Join a World-Class Mainframe Environment
• Work with a highly interesting and technically challenging platform
• Unleash your technical curiosity and passion
• Contribute to improve complex, mission-critical systems
• Grow and develop alongside highly skilled colleagues
What is needed in this role:
• Master's degree in information systems (or equivalent) and at least 5 years hands on experience
• A structured and proactive approach, thriving in environments where reliability and precision are critical
• A strong interest working with automation, performance, capacity planning and problem solving
• Ensuring that the mainframe operating system and its core subsystems provide a secure, resilient, and cost efficient foundation for mission critical applications
• Ability to collaborate comfortably with both technical and non technical stakeholders
• Excellent communication skills in English, both written and verbal
With us, you can experience:
Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...
become part of a team of professional colleagues, who work together to deliver challenging projects, stable and secure operations and by that contribute to Swedbank's position in society." - Cecilia Kåhrström
We look forward to receiving your application by 17.04.2026.
Location: Sockholm, Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager: Cecilia Kåhrström
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
#LI-Hybrid
#LI-MA1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "tt-swedbank-26064-18593". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753), https://jobs.swedbank.com
Landsvägen 40 (visa karta
)
172 63 SUNDBYBERG Arbetsplats
Swedbank Jobbnummer
9804719