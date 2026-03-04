Infoblox Netmri (nccm) Consultant
Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB i Stockholm
Role -Lead Consultant
Technology - Infoblox NetMRI (NCCM), Python and Perl
Location - Stockholm, Sweden
Business Unit - ENGNE
Compensation - Competitive (including bonus)
Job Description
Today, the corporate landscape is dynamic and the world ahead is full of possibilities! None of the amazing things we do at Infosys would be possible without an equally amazing culture, the environment where ideas can flourish and where you are empowered to move forward as far as your ideas will take you.
At Infosys, we assure that your career will never stand still, we will inspire you to build what's next and we will navigate further together. Our journey of learnability, values and trusted relationships with our clients continue to be the cornerstones of our organization and these values are upheld only because of our people.
Your role
As a Lead Consultant, you are an expert at contributing to different phases of the consulting lifecycle. You will be intensely involved in; you will define the problem, propose and refine the solution. You will also play an important role in the development, configuration and deployment of the overall solution. You will guide teams on project processes, deliverables and contribute to the proposal development, client training and internal capability-building and help detail the project scope. You will have the opportunity to shape value-adding consulting solutions that enable our clients to meet the changing needs of the global landscape.
Required
• Infoblox NetMRI (NCCM): Multi vendor configuration backup/versioning, policy compliance enforcement, and SSH/SNMP based automation.
• Alarm Management: Experience with ACS based alarm collection and routing across network environments.
• Networking: Hands on expertise in L2/L3 operations, troubleshooting, and change execution.
• Process Frameworks: Working knowledge of ITIL/ITSM processes, including incident, problem, and change management (ServiceNow preferred).
• Scripting: Proficiency in Python and Perl for automation and tooling.
• Systems Administration: Strong experience with RHEL and Windows server administration.
• Integrations: Ability to integrate with fault management and ticketing systems for automated workflows.
• Operational Support: Willingness to support 24×7 on call rotations for critical changes and major incidents.
• Hands on L2/L3 operations, troubleshooting, and RCA.
Preferred
• Experience with large scale multi vendor network environments and compliance frameworks.
• Knowledge of network device platforms (Cisco, Juniper, Nokia, F5, etc.) and vendor specific configuration standards.
• Familiarity with enterprise monitoring platforms (NNMi, SolarWinds, Spectrum, etc.).
• Understanding of automation frameworks, API integrations, and orchestration systems.
• Strong documentation skills and experience supporting enterprise NOC operations.
• Exposure to audit, compliance, and security policies related to network automation and configuration management.
Staff
Besides the professional qualifications of the candidates, we place great importance in addition to various forms personality profile. These include:
• High analytical skills
• A high degree of initiative and flexibility
• High customer orientation
• High quality awareness
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills
About Infosys
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 50+ countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through the many next of their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.
Visit www.infosys.com
to see how Infosys can help your enterprise navigate your next.
All aspects of employment at Infosys are based on merit, competence and performance. We are committed to embracing diversity and creating an inclusive environment for all employees. Infosys is proud to be an equal opportunity employer Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB
(org.nr 556779-1040)
Tegeluddsvägen 76 2TR (visa karta
)
115 28 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Infosys Technologies Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9778057