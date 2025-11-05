Industrial PhD qubit control
2025-11-05
SCALINQ in collaboration with WACQT and Chalmers E2 department is hosting an industrial PhD in the area of qubit control. In this position, you will work with state of the art development of future superconductor-based (SC) quantum computing (CQ) control. SCALINQ is a world-leading supplier of SCQC packaging solutions and in this project, we want to investigate how multiplexing of qubit control can be done in time- and frequency domain and how it affects any qubits.
If you are seeking a challenge where you can be a key player in shaping the future of quantum technology, join us on the SCALINQ journey and make a significant impact.
The role includes:
Design multiplexing solutions to qubit control
Contribute to fabrication of said designs in combination with qubits
Measure and evaluate various multiplexing schemes under cryogenic conditions
investigate signal integrity and pulse distortion properties under various multiplexing conditions
Co-author publications, white papers, and technical presentations
Required Skills:
MSc in physics, electrical engineering, or a closely related field
Great presentation and communication skills
An interest in learning about the latest research in quantum technologies
Fluency in professional English, spoken as well as written
Can travel internationally, including the US
Relocation to Sweden
Preferable Skills:
Quantum physics
Microwave electronics
Signal processing
Education or experience with quantum computing or radio frequency-related technologies
Education or experience with experimental research setups and/or cryogenic systems
We are looking for someone who is:
With a strong personal drive and detail-oriented approach, you thrive in a role where you can independently manage and drive your projects with guidance of academic and industrial supervision. Your curiosity for science and technology is a key driving force, leading to enthusiastically building a deep knowledge of quantum- and microwave technology and signal processing. You are deeply committed to continuously following the rapid developments in various quantum computing disciplines to always stay current with the latest advancements.
You have an internal drive for knowledge and to deliver advances in science individually or in collaborations with engineers and physics in projects.
About us:
SCALINQ is a prominent player in the growing field of quantum computing. Our core focus is the development of state-of-the-art cryogenic hardware. All our products are classified as enabling hardware and are vital for the overall performance of a quantum computer. This could be your opportunity to play a key role in unlocking the full potential of a new tech era while structuring the financial backbone of the company.
The Team:
At SCALINQ, diversity and inclusion are at the core of who we are. Our greatest strength lies in the people who shape our company, each contributing their unique skills and perspectives. Together, we blend cutting-edge research expertise with traditional engineering practices to develop innovative and commercially viable solutions.
Joining our team means being part of a dynamic environment where every contribution matters.
Be part of a dynamic environment where your ideas and contributions truly make a difference.
In addition, you will be part of Chalmers University PhD school and the Electrical Engineering department where you will join a world renowned research team on signal processing.
What we offer:
At SCALINQ, you'll join a fast-moving, multicultural team at the forefront of a cutting-edge industry. We offer healthcare benefits, continuous learning opportunities, and an inspiring, modern workspace built for collaboration and innovation.
This is a place where driven individuals thrive where you're empowered to grow, take initiative, and explore new directions, all while working toward shared goals. Here, you have the opportunity to be truly smart to think critically, solve complex problems, and make a real impact. Whether you choose to specialize or broaden your expertise, you'll have the freedom to shape your path and contribute to something bigger.
In a rapidly changing world, we move with purpose and we're looking for others who do too.
Ready to push boundaries with us? Let's go!
Join Us:
If you think it sounds like fun please, apply by sending your resume, a cover letter and exam exempt. Mark your application with Industrial PhD qubit control.
