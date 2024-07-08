Industrial Ph.D - Next Generation Wireless Communication and Sensing (6G)
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2024-07-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What we offer
Volvo Cars is on an ambitious journey to redefine the customer experience in automotive through digital technology. Next generation wireless communication, sensor and localization systems will play a major role for our success as enablers for our purpose - freedom to move in a personal, sustainable, and safe way.
The unit Connected Experience within Volvo Cars R&D is responsible for providing the best and most secure connected user experience in the automotive industry. We have been connecting our cars for more than two decades, and by now supporting global connectivity.
What you'll do
Now we are looking for a highly motivated and talented individual to join the Research Competence Center WiTECH as an Industrial PhD candidate. WiTECH is a Vinnova-sponsored research initiative managed by Chalmers University, with the vision to create a sustainable future by developing the next generation of robust and trustworthy wireless communication and sensor systems and sustainable, energy-efficient semiconductor components and processes. As an industrial Ph.D. student, you will be part of Volvo Cars' Industrial Ph.D. Program (VIPP), a leading program in Sweden, established in 1999.
This is a unique opportunity to work with real-world problems and to gain practical experience in the field of 6G for the automotive sector, with applications in autonomous driving and the V2X eco-system. You will be part of cross-disciplinary research teams including University researchers and technical experts at VCC. This provides a unique opportunity to become an independent academic researcher while simultaneously gaining insight into the vehicle platform development process and anticipate future automotive needs within connectivity.
As part of a collaborative project with industry partners and academic supervisors, the candidate will be responsible for developing joint communication, sensing, and localization systems to support future use cases in the next decade. The specific research questions that the Ph.D. candidate will address will be decided together with the candidate and Chalmers University, since the research field is very broad. Examples of areas of interest could be distributed antenna systems, channel models, radar waveforms, positioning integrity, wireless resource allocation, signal processing, sensor fusion, etc. In addition to the technical questions, you will also build an understanding and propose ways to apply research within 6G to Volvo Cars strategic roadmap and business plans, i.e., drive use cases of importance and the electrical architecture design to support 6G in a cost-efficient and future proof way, given the lifespan of a vehicle in field.
Do you fit the profile?
The candidate should have a master's degree in physics, electrical engineering, computer engineering or related technical field. We are looking for a candidate that has engagement and drive in building prototyping and translating research results into practically implementable strategies and business value.
We encourage candidates from diverse backgrounds to apply. The application process will require submission of a CV, cover letter, and academic transcripts. As a VIPP student, you will represent Volvo Cars in the WiTECH competence centre, a great opportunity to start your career towards becoming an expert and technical leader within Volvo Cars.
Location: Gothenburg, Lindholmen Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "71578-42661352". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Rinor Alihajdaraj 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8793678