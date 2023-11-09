Industrial engineer
Job description
Are you ready to embark on a dynamic and rewarding journey in the field of industrial engineering? If you're passionate about driving innovation, shaping production processes, and contributing to the development of cutting-edge products, then this opportunity might be your perfect fit. We're seeking an Industrial Engineer to join our team and make a meaningful impact in product and process development projects.
Randstad Engineering is specialized in competences within engineering. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Engineering, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Responsibilities
You will play a vital role in ensuring the smooth transition of new products into production. Your expertise is essential for the success of new product development projects, involving design reviews, process qualifications, and risk assessments.
Preparing Production Processes.
Active in Product Development.
Defining Production Requirements.
Leading Prototype Builds.
Optimizing Production Layouts.
Implementing Manufacturing Instructions.
SAP Documentation.
Process Qualifications.
Managing Process Risk.
Aligning with Production Objectives.
Knowledge Sharing.
These varied responsibilities for an Industrial Engineer reflect our commitment to innovation, quality, and continuous improvement. Your contributions are essential to the success of our projects and our dedication to delivering top-quality products.
Qualifications
To thrive in the role, we see that you have:
Experience in product development.
Experience working in an international environment.
Experience in production and/or production engineering.
Experience in process qualification.
Experience in manufacturing in the medical device industry or other industries with similar regulatory requirements.
Experience in process monitoring and statistical analysis of production data.
Experience in lean manufacturing, process optimization, continuous improvement work, or similar.
An Engineering Degree or equivalent work experience.
Fluent in Swedish and English, capable of writing instructions and educating others in both languages.
Knowledge of and understanding of regulatory requirements for MedTech products.
We are looking for an employee who enjoys teamwork and has the ability to collaborate effectively with colleagues. You have a structured approach to your work and enjoy organizing and planning tasks. At the same time, you are independent and have a strong personal drive that leads you to take your own initiatives and be proactive in your role. You are focused on meeting the needs of the customer and always strive to deliver high-quality solutions. Your work is results-driven, and you have a strong focus on achieving set goals and delivering successful outcomes.
About the company
Randstad Engineering specializes in the field of technology and is part of Randstad, the world leader in recruitment and consulting with operations in 38 countries. With this global network in combination with our strong local foundation, we can offer a wide range of varied and developing assignments and jobs for you who are an engineer. Our mission is to help you reach your true potential with your career in focus! Ersättning
