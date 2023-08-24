Implementation Manager - Presales & Sales Readiness
2023-08-24
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Are you interested in starting an exciting journey that will help Scania 's global presales and sales organisations to be even more competitive? Come and join us!
KJI - Presales & Sales Implementation at Scania Sales & Marketing, is a department with the mission to implement and secure that our presales and sales tools together with related methods reaches all the way out to our global organisations and being used in the intended way. Today our organisation consists of fourteen people and we are now looking for a new team member to work with implementations within Scanias sales ECO system.
Work description
In the role as Implementation Manager, you will lead assignments to implement tools and methods for vehicle and service sales on markets were Scania are present. You will identify conditions and needs, set implementation plans and execute them in close cooperation with both local and central resources. You will coach ways-of-working during rollouts and measure final results to secure that set targets are met.
Besides new implementations, another important task is to keep our sales force and presales organisations in the forefront by continuously securing that tools and methods as they evolve are utilized in the best way possible. This can be done on a global, regional or individual level market by market, all depending on situation and actual need.
The daily tasks vary and you will also be a key player bringing local needs back into our central organisations as input to further development and improvements. You will work towards adjacent areas like e-mobility, customer digitalization and ordering tools as well as central presales functions that provides data being used when specifying and optimizing solutions.
We work in both smaller teams and independently in a very open-minded and diverse environment. We have a great mix of people with different backgrounds and of different ages, together contributing to a well-balanced and inspiring atmosphere.
This position provides great opportunity to get in contact with many different parts of the Scania organisation. As our main stakeholders are positioned all over the world, you will have daily international contacts and the possibility to travel.
Profile
Analytical skills, a structured approach and the understanding of how the small details affect the bigger picture are required. You have good communication skills and like to work cross functional.
You are persuasive and finds it easy to argue your case and win the respect of others. You work well under pressure and deals with stress in a constructive way, maintaining good humour despite pressure and setbacks. As a person you are a curious "doer" and problem solving comes natural to you.
An academic degree in business, engineering or equivalent is required as well as being fluent in English. A second or third language is a merit. Commercial experience from the automotive industry or technical knowledge in Scania products and services is definitely an advantage.
If you want to know more about the position, please contact: Peter Lindström, KJI - Head of Presales and Sales Implementation, e-mail: peter_o.lindstrom@scania.com
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.
