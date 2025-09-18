Ignition Platform Developer
2025-09-18
Our client is looking for a motivated Ignition Developer to join their IT Operations team in Göteborg or Kungälv, Sweden. This is a 3-month consultancy with the possibility of extension, working on real projects that make a difference.
About the Role:
The role involves developing, deploying, and supporting SCADA, MES, and other operational technology solutions.
This is an opportunity to use your skills, learn new technologies, and work on projects that directly affect production.
Reason for Assignment:
The IT Operations team is in need of additional development resources to meet the need of development on and support of the Ignition based applications.
Main Areas of Responsibility:
The consultant(s) will primarily receive smaller, packaged assignments to develop, either as independent capabilities or part of larger deliveries. Most times, the assignment will be to enhance or expand current functionalities already present on the platform. We will verify the proposed solution before it is taken live.
Key Responsibilities:
• Develop and enhance existing functions on the Ignition platform.
• Work on SCADA, MES, and other operational technology projects in the factories.
• Provide solutions for approval before going live.
• Collaborate with the internal team to achieve the best results.
Deliverables and Delivery Date: Continuous deliveries throughout the range of the assignment.
Requirements:
• Ignition certification or equivalent experience.
• Experience with Perspective, Python scripting, and database work.
• Fluent in Swedish and English, written and spoken.
• Able to work independently and take responsibility for tasks.
Conditions:
• Workload: 60% (24 hours/week)
• Vacation: 4 weeks during summer, aligned with team schedules.
• Contract can be extended up to 12 months if needed.
How to Apply:
If you are up for the challenge and reckon that this position fits your profile, we would like to hear from you. Please send your CV in English, as we are reviewing applications ongoingly and the position might be filled before the application deadline.
