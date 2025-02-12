iGaming Licensing & Compliance Specialist
Solidicon AB / Juristjobb / Göteborg Visa alla juristjobb i Göteborg
2025-02-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Solidicon AB i Göteborg
We are seeking a detail-oriented and experienced iGaming Licensing & Compliance Specialist to join our team. In this role, you will be responsible for ensuring our company's adherence to licensing requirements, managing regulatory certifications, and overseeing all legal contracts related to the online gaming industry. You will be the key player in ensuring the business operates within the complex regulatory landscape of global markets, acquiring and maintaining licenses, and working closely with various internal and external stakeholders.
If you are passionate about compliance and have a deep understanding of iGaming regulations, we want to hear from you!
Key Responsibilities:
Licensing & Certification: Manage the entire lifecycle of the licensing process across multiple jurisdictions, including applications, renewals, and amendments.
Regulatory Compliance: Ensure the company is fully compliant with applicable iGaming laws, regulations, and industry standards, including AML (Anti-Money Laundering), GDPR, and Responsible Gaming policies.
Contracts & Legal Documentation: Draft, review, and negotiate contracts related to operators and third party providers.
Stakeholder Management: Liaise with regulatory authorities, gaming commissions, and legal bodies to maintain open communication and a strong regulatory standing.
Policy Development: Develop and implement internal compliance policies and processes, ensuring that all departments adhere to regulatory standards.
Monitoring & Reporting: Stay informed on changes to global gaming regulations and provide regular updates to the executive team. Prepare and file reports with gaming authorities as needed.
Audit Preparation & Risk Management: Conduct internal compliance audits and support external audits by regulatory bodies. Proactively identify and mitigate compliance risks.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Law, Business, or a related field (Master's degree or legal certification preferred).
Minimum of 3-5 years of experience in iGaming compliance, licensing, or regulatory affairs.
Strong knowledge of international iGaming laws and regulations (e.g. MGA, Curacao etc.).
Proven experience in handling licensing processes, regulatory filings, and certifications.
Familiarity with iGaming contract management and third-party agreements.
Excellent communication skills and the ability to work with cross-functional teams.
Strong attention to detail and the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.
Experience with compliance software and tools is a plus. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Solidicon AB
(org.nr 556695-1249), https://www.solidicon.com/ Arbetsplats
Solidicon Kontakt
Richard Rydell richard.rydell@solidicon.com 0723532388 Jobbnummer
9160279