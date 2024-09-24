Identity & Access Management Specialist
Are you an experienced IAM Specialist looking for your next challenge? Join a renowned international research facility at the forefront of scientific innovation! This is an exciting opportunity to play a key role in enhancing Identity and Access Management capabilities for a forward-thinking client known for their commitment to excellence, cutting-edge research and technological advancements.
We are now looking for an Identity & Access Management Specialist for a project in Lund, Sweden. You'll have the chance to join a leading international research facility that is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects currently underway. The facility features the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever constructed, with the ambitious vision of operating the world's most advanced neutron source. This initiative aims to facilitate groundbreaking scientific discoveries in areas such as materials science, energy, health, and environmental research, while addressing some of the most pressing societal challenges of our time.
The position is scheduled to start ASAP. The estimated duration of the project is 9 months with the possibility of extension. Please note that this job requires 100% on-site presence in the office in Lund, Sweden.
As a Identity & Access Management Specialist you will lead the development of the Identity Governance tool, One Identity. This role involves implementing new target systems, troubleshooting issues, and managing software upgrades to ensure seamless identity management operations.
Main tasks will include:
• Lead Developer: Drive the implementation and onboarding of new target systems within the One Identity suite.
• Troubleshooting: Identify and resolve issues in One Identity.
• Integration Enhancement: Enhance existing target system integrations.
• Software Management: Oversee software upgrades and maintain system performance.
We expect:
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or a related field.
• Several years of experience in development with One Identity IGA tool suite.
• Several years of experience in Identity and Access Management in organizational settings.
• Excellent knowledge of best practices around Directory services (Open LDAP, Active Directory), MS SQL Database, IIS Webservice, and PowerShell scripting.
• Strong knowledge of SSO services (SAML, OIDC).
• Experience with REST-API and SOAP interfaces.
• Experience with Intragen Deployment manager
• Familiarity with GitLab.
Who are we looking for someone who:
• Has excellent communication skills with the ability to translate business needs into IAM processes.
• Has strong organizational, prioritization, and multitasking abilities.
• Is proficient in English, both oral and written.
For more information please contact Nipromec Group HR & Recruiting Administrator Rania Salman.
E-mail: rania.salman@nipromec.com
Telephone number: +46 (0)76-630 59 00
The position will be filled as soon as suitable candidate is found, so apply this position immediately. Please note that by applying you agree that your data is handled according to our recruitment register procedure.
About Us:
Nipromec Group is an international consulting and engineering company founded in 2003. We offer design and consulting services for multiple industries with emphasis on energy and construction. Nipromec offices in Finland are located in Rauma, Turku, Tampere and Helsinki. Nipromec Group also has offices in Malmö (Sweden), Erlangen (Germany), Bristol and London in the United Kingdom.
Finnish Nipromec Group consists of Nipromec Oy Ltd, Nipromec UK Ltd, N-Pro Resources Oy Ltd, Nipromec GmbH, Nipromec Sweden Ab, Nipromec EP and Nipromec Site Services units. Nipromec Group is audited and certified by Bureau Veritas and holds the ISO 9001/14001 and ISO 45001 certificates. 2023 Nipromec Group turnover was 22 million Euros. For more information please visit www.nipromec.com. Så ansöker du
