ICT Risk Manager
2025-03-01
Nordnet is a leading pan-Nordic digital platform for savings and investments. Ever since our start in 1996, our purpose has been to democratize savings and investments. Through passion, simplicity, and transparency, we challenge traditional ways in the financial industry, and give private savers access to the same information, tools and services as professionals. Our ambition is to inspire, encourage and enable people to take their savings to the next level, no matter who they are. In brief
Nordnet Bank is seeking a dedicated ICT Risk Manager to join our Operational Risk Control function in the second line of defense. We believe in staying ahead of emerging risks to maintain a secure and resilient digital platform for savings and investments. As an ICT Risk Manager, you will take a pivotal role in safeguarding our systems and data by implementing frameworks, policies, tools, and techniques on ICT risk management across the entire Nordnet Group. This role offers a unique opportunity to collaborate with skilled colleagues, tackle complex challenges, and contribute directly to the ongoing innovation and resilience of our operations. Join us in making a lasting impact on the way we identify, manage, and mitigate ICT risks in a dynamic and forward-thinking environment.
You report to Head of Operational Risk Control and will be located in Stockholm together with the rest of the team. We work in a hybrid set up where you can combine working from the office and working from home. This is part of the role
Act as the second line of defense by providing oversight and challenge to ICT risk management across the bank.
Perform quality reviews of ICT-related incidents and monitor the effectiveness of remediation actions.
Lead and coordinate the Risk and Control Self-Assessment (RCSA) process for ICT, ensuring risks are identified, evaluated, and mitigated effectively.
Monitor and oversee ICT risks, ensuring that management strategies align with the bank's risk appetite and effectively mitigate exposure.
Provide expert guidance and support to the first line of defense by establishing frameworks, policies, tools, and techniques on ICT risk management.
Collaborate with internal stakeholders and external partners to enhance the bank's resilience against ICT risks.
Ensure compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and industry standards related to ICT and operational risk management, e.g. DORA and EBA's Guidelines on ICT and Security Risk Management.
Report independently on ICT risks and risk management, including supporting the Chief Risk Officer on reporting to Board and Management.
This is you
Most probably, you have the following skills and experiences:
You bring 3+ years of experience in ICT risk management, cybersecurity, or operational risk, preferably in the financial services industry.
You have a university degree in a relevant field.
You possess a strong understanding of ICT systems, processes, and security frameworks.
You have excellent analytical skills and are adept at identifying and mitigating complex risks.
You are fluent in English, both written and spoken; fluency in a Nordic language is an advantage.
You are detail-oriented and possess strong communication and stakeholder management skills.
You thrive in a collaborative environment and are passionate about creating innovative solutions to challenging problems.
About Nordnetters We value experimentation and continuous improvement. With an impartial approach, we welcome new ideas to boost our progress. Sharing knowledge and learning from our setbacks is part of the game. We have the courage to ask questions and admit that we do not have the answer, all the time. We believe that straightforward and transparent communication build trust and inclusion.
Culture is built and cared for, each day by everyone. We're proud of ours. Having a flat organization where anyone can talk to anyone creates a warm and friendly atmosphere worth protecting. We believe in a culture where every effort counts and where everyone is being recognized. A culture embracing our core values - passion, simplicity and transparency on all levels, no matter who you are or what you do. What we offer We offer you the opportunity to work in a great team within a friendly Nordic environment with a strong focus on innovation, product development and technology. We are proud of the friendly and humble environment and commit to our goals as a team.
We are 900 employees in Stockholm, Oslo, Helsinki and Copenhagen.
You can also visit us on: www.nordnet.se, www.nordnet.no, www.nordnet.dk
and www.nordnet.fi.
Application If you have questions, please contact Alva Hellberg, Talent Acqusition Partner at alva.hellberg@nordnet.se
.
Apply today- we will start interviewing immediately. Please note that we do only accept applications through our recruitment system, hence no email applications will be considered.
We want to inform you that Nordnet conducts mandatory credit and background checks, as well as drug testing as a part of our recruitment process.
Ersättning
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-18
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
https://nordnetab.com/
Nordnet Kontakt
Alva Hellberg alva.hellberg@nordnet.se Jobbnummer
9195886