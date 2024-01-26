ICT Engineer
Ericsson AB
About this opportunity
We are now looking for an ICT Engineer within Solution Area Business & Operations Support Systems (BOS). The position is an engineering role within the scope of the SWPS (Software Delivery Pipelines) infrastructure domain where the development and test environments for the SA BOS users are developed and maintained. The focus of this role is to provide support relative to the IT systems and tooling associated with the underlying infrastructure.
What you will do
* Offer direct support to SA BOS Technical Program Groups (TPGs) with regard to IT tools and infrastructure.
* Serve as a domain expert in ICT IT environment tooling.
* Provide guidance and contribute to decisions aimed at advancing the IT toolset portfolio.
You will bring
* 5+ years of IT Engineering experience, preferably in a telecommunications context
* Knowledge about R&D way of working towards test infrastructure environments
* Working experience with UNIX and Linux Operating Systems
* Strong working- and industry knowledge in the area of IT tooling and process digitalization
* General knowledge about test infrastructures and how they are managed
* Experienced in Agile ways of working
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next!
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Recruiter Name : Versha Sharma
Location: Karlskrona, Sweden
Application Deadline: 8th February 2024
