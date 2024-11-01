IAM Specialist, Solna/Hybrid
2024-11-01
Do you want to be part of a dynamic and rapidly changing environment at one of the largest companies in the Nordic region? If you have a strong background in IAM and are interested in developing innovative IAM solutions, this is the job for you!
Join us:
Our IAM team at PostNord is responsible for developing and maintaining secure identity and access management solutions.
We are a collaborative team that ensures compliance with security standards and manages user authentication and access control. We contribute to the organization by enabling strategies, processes, policies, and concepts, and we follow up to ensure that our efforts deliver the desired business outcomes. Our work environment is flexible and offers a hybrid work model, giving the team significant opportunities to tailor their own ways of working.
Job duties:
In the role of an IAM Specialist, you will be responsible for the following:
- Designing, developing, maintaining and managing IAM solutions with SailPoint IdentityNow (IDN) across PostNord.
- Integrating IDN with other applications and platforms.
- Ensuring compliance with security standards and managing user authentication and access control.
- Working in an agile team.
You will work with:
- Further developing our IAM processes.
- Analyzing the effectiveness of our IAM solutions.
- Acting as a liaison with our suppliers.
- Participating in various initiatives to support our managers, employees, and management.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure secure access management.
We are looking for you who have:
- At least three years of experience in Identity and Access Management (IAM/IGA).
- Expertise and practical experience with SailPoint IdentityNow.
- Experience working in agile environments, preferably within the 'Scaled Agile Framework' (SAFe).
- Strong knowledge of IT security, including identity management, access control, and identity lifecycle management.
- At least a bachelor's degree in computer science, Information Systems, or a related field.
- Good verbal and written skills in both Swedish and English.
- SailPoint IdentityNow Engineer & Professional certification is meritorious.
Qualifications and Skills:
To excel in this role, you should have knowledge or experience in several of the following areas:
- Active Directory
- SAP SuccessFactors
- Microsoft Entra ID
- SailPoint IdentityNow (including Engineer and Professional certifications)
- SAFe 6.0 certification (or equivalent framework knowledge)
We believe you are a person who is:
- Self-driven and proactive with strong problem-solving abilities.
- A team player who values collaboration and knowledge sharing.
- Flexible and adaptable with the ability to work from the office and home.
- Very Interested and competent in IAM/IGA and IT security.
- Thorough, analytical, and quick to learn new systems.
- Inclusive, structured, and responsible in your working style.
- Capable of handling stressful situations and prioritizing tasks independently.
- Communicative and easy to collaborate with.
- Helpful and confident in asking others for help when needed.
We offer you:
We offer a variety of work in an international environment with constantly new challenges and quick decisions. Here you have opportunities to develop creative solutions and work in a prestige-free group where we jointly help to reach our goals. PostNord is one of Sweden's largest workplaces and we offer safe employment conditions and benefits. In addition to the benefits mentioned above, we offer:
- Hybrid workplace with a Nordic and dynamic environment. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AsXTaoYbVEg
- Great development opportunities
- Great insurance and occupational pension terms
- Wellness allowance & opportunity to train at Arken's gym and indoor swimming pool
- Employee benefits through PostNord Plus - https://group.postnord.com/careers/postnord-plus/
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region. We are in a constant transformation and work consistently to develop both our offer and our employees, all to achieve our vision of being The favorite carrier of the Nordics. We are PostNord - a fantastic company to work and grow with. Read more at https://group.postnord.com/
Apply
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail johan.lovblad@postnord.com
. Don't wait to submit your application as we go through the applications on an ongoing basis.
For union representatives, visit: https://group.postnord.com/sv/karriar/fragor-och-svar/facklig-kontakt/
We are looking forward to hear from you!
